Dylan Efron Praised for Putting Bob the Drag Queen's 'Miss Guided' Moniker in Instagram Bio After 'Traitors' Scuffle
Only three episodes of The Traitors Season 3 have been released so far, and on the latest installment, Bob the Drag Queen and Dylan Efron got into it, resulting in the former giving Efron a drag name — Miss Guided.
In the wake of the moniker, Efron took to placing it in his Instagram bio, much to the amusement of fans of the franchise.
“Not Miss Guided,” one X user wrote on the popular social media platform, adding crying from laughing emojis. “I actually love him, lay of [sic] bob tho sweet boy prince.” Another X member used the same emoji, making specific mention of Efron adding the name to his bio.
“I love Bob,” another user wrote, “but I think I’m team Dylan Efron.”
Noting Bob needs to “chill out,” another X member praised Efron for clocking “Bob so quick.”
Sparks began to fly between Bob and Efron when the group gathered at the famous roundtable to discuss who they would eliminate from the competition. When Efron pointed out Bob and fellow contestant Robyn Dixon floated around eliminated member Wells Adams’ name prior to his departure — suggesting they may both be traitors — Bob did not take too kindly to that.
Getting argumentative, Bob asked Efron to give a reason for why he would have killed Chanel Ayan, who also was eliminated, if he were a traitor.
“If one person can make a puzzle, someone else can figure it out,” Bob said to Efron. “So solve the puzzle.” Unable to come up with a good reason — a strategy Bob clearly knew would work— Bob took full advantage of the moment and took a dig at Efron.
“I don’t even think you’re a traitor, but you are misguided,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner stated. “That should be your drag name; welcome to the stage, Miss Guided.”
Aside from this tongue-in-cheek one liner, Bob has been getting a ton of praise for his performance thus far this season, with some calling him the new Phaedra Parks. Parks was lauded for her brilliant participation on the second season of The Traitors, as she always had hysterical quotes, which quickly were turned into memes.
“Bob the Drag Queen is reality tv gold!” one X user shared. “I love him so much.”
Another member even cited Bob as the only capable cast member, stating, “This cast, except for Bob the Drag Queen, is kind of flopping at the game.”