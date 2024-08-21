Lesa Milan Says Not Being 'Stuck' to Chanel Ayan Made Her Closer With Other 'RHODubai' Castmates: 'We're in a Different Space'

However, not everything that came out of the fight was sad.

"It's important not to go in completely stuck to one person. I think this time apart from Chanel has done a lot for me specifically. I've been able to interact more with the other girls and get to know them on a more personal level. I'm friends with everyone," the reality star spills.

"I take people for who they are at face value. That's the Jamaican in me," Milan adds. "Altogether, we're in a different space. It's a new world. We need to see women coming together, celebrating each other and supporting their businesses."