Lesa Milan Says Not Being 'Stuck' to Chanel Ayan Made Her Closer With Other 'RHODubai' Castmates: 'We're in a Different Space'

Photo of Lesa Milan.
Source: MEGA

Lesa Milan revealed the silver lining of her rift with Chanel Ayan in 'RHODubai'.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Lesa Milan has done her best to adjust to the changing dynamics between The Real Housewives of Dubai cast.

As the businesswoman weathered the rift in her once-tight friendship with Chanel Ayan, she's been able to get closer to people she never thought she would call close friends.

lesa milan says not being stuck to chanel ayan made her
Source: BRAVO

Lesa Milan chats stars in Season 2 of 'The Real Housewives of Dubai.'

Milan chats exclusively with OK! about her differences with the supermodel, the silver lining of their feud, why people have misunderstood Caroline Brooks this season and how her maternity fashion line, Mina Roe, has boomed since the Bravo series launched.

"I was blindsided. I didn't see it coming," she says of the demise of her relationship with Ayan. "Obviously, it is sad. I really loved her. When a friendship comes to an end, it's like a relationship."

lesa milan says not being stuck to chanel ayan made her
Source: BRAVO

Lesa Milan says her problems with Chanel Ayan made her closer to her other cast members.

However, not everything that came out of the fight was sad.

"It's important not to go in completely stuck to one person. I think this time apart from Chanel has done a lot for me specifically. I've been able to interact more with the other girls and get to know them on a more personal level. I'm friends with everyone," the reality star spills.

"I take people for who they are at face value. That's the Jamaican in me," Milan adds. "Altogether, we're in a different space. It's a new world. We need to see women coming together, celebrating each other and supporting their businesses."

lesa milan says not being stuck to chanel ayan made her
Source: BRAVO

Lesa Milan thinks Caroline Brooks was misunderstood by their friend group.

One person the mother-of-three has become closer with has been the Glass House founder as she goes through her own changes in her friendships with Caroline Stanbury and Taleen Marie.

"Here's the thing with Caroline Brooks: what you see is what you get. I think sometimes you can misunderstand where she's coming from. She's very passionate. She's very Boston," she says with a laugh.

"She's a really loyal friend and I'm still not her biggest fan. I don't trust that girl as far as I can throw her. But I know she's coming from a good place," Milan notes.

lesa milan says not being stuck to chanel ayan made her
Source: BRAVO

Lesa Milan's maternity fashion line, Mina Roe, has boomed since Season 1 of 'RHODubai.'

Since the international series launched in 2022, Milan has seen her business continue to skyrocket as mothers-to-be everywhere are eager to look as chic as she does.

"Season one, you all saw that we introduced ready to wear for postpartum and that was such a huge success. Since then, we've transitioned into skincare," she reveals. "We want to take care of the mamas every stage of pregnancy right. And beyond. So now we've introduced our belly and body oil. We're really pushing and encouraging women to take care of their bodies and their mental, it just is so important. It's doing really well."

Source: OK!

The Real Housewives of Dubai airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

