Excellent Genes! Zac Efron's Younger Brother Dylan Is Also a Handsome Hunk: Photos
The Efron family genes are strong!
Since Dylan Efron's big brother, Zac Efron, burst into the spotlight after appearing in High School Musical in 2006, people may have thought he could have gotten lost in the shadow of an A-lister. However, the filmmaker has blazed a path of his own.
The 31-year-old has made a name for himself as a film producer and social media star with his travel content, and he also attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 2013.
The hunk also worked alongside his sibling, 36, as a producer of his docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which ran for two seasons. Although the two may work in harmony now, it hasn't always been hunky dory between the brothers.
"Were always fighting with each other," Dylan explained of his relationship with Zac when they were kids. "Then once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles. He really became that older brother, and that’s when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much."
Despite their past differences, the two have similar loves for adventure, travel, anything athletic and allegedly even women! According to reports, Dylan briefly dated his brother's ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens' sister Stella Hudgens back in the day.
The Iron Claw star's relationship with his younger sibling even played a part in inspiring him in his new film about the Von Erich professional wrestling dynasty. "I mean, I can't say it didn't come into play," he said when thinking of Dylan during filming.
"This movie is about brothers, at the core of it, and you know, I'm a big brother myself. I love him to death. But there's a certain kind of relationship — I don't know, it's just the brother bond," Zac explained. "So, of course I thought about him a lot over the course of this movie. And I know that that connection, in the movie, is something that Kevin Von Erich really appreciated about it, so it makes me proud."
Scroll through the gallery to see Dylan's hottest moments.
Dylan showed off his pearly whites while getting out in the snow.
The proud big brother beamed as he held his little sister.
Dylan put his washboard abs on display as he got out onto the open seas.
Dylan and Zac spent some fun-filled quality time with their little siblings.
The film producer stunned in a selfie in a scenic locale.
