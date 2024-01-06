Excellent Genes! Zac Efron's Younger Brother Dylan Is Also a Handsome Hunk: Photos

The 31-year-old has made a name for himself as a film producer and social media star with his travel content, and he also attended California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 2013.

The hunk also worked alongside his sibling, 36, as a producer of his docuseries Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which ran for two seasons. Although the two may work in harmony now, it hasn't always been hunky dory between the brothers.

"Were always fighting with each other," Dylan explained of his relationship with Zac when they were kids. "Then once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles. He really became that older brother, and that’s when I would say we grew closer than ever. Our relationship was something that developed more as we both became adults and stopped fighting so much."