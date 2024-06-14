Zac Efron Has 'High Hopes' for Brother Dylan as He Films Season 3 of 'The Traitors': 'I Think He's Going to Win'
Zac Efron has all the confidence in his brother, Dylan Efron, as he joins Season 3 of The Traitors.
While speaking at the premiere of his new movie, A Family Affair, on Thursday, June 13, the High School Musical alum revealed he thinks the 32-year-old will walk away with the $250,000 prize money.
“I think he’s going to win,” Zac gushed. “He’s really good at games and I just have a good feeling about it.”
“He is just the best at games. Growing up, he was a first roll Yatzi kind of dude,” the 36-year-old actor added. “If I was him, I would move to Vegas and just play games. He’s that good, so I got high hopes for him.”
As for if Zac will make an appearance at the Traitors castle, he replied, “I know nothing about that.”
In addition to talking about his brother on the red carpet, Zac gushed about A Family Affair, which also stars Nicole Kidman and Joey King.
“Rom-coms are incredibly special when they are about something real. I think all these characters are experiencing love in a lot of different ways and somehow Nicole and I’s characters are right for each other,” Zac told Access Hollywood. “So I think it’s a really beautiful story.”
Zac even touched on how High School Musical costar’s Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are both expecting.
“Oh they’re going to be the best moms ever, those girls, are you kidding me, oh my gosh,” he raved. “Yeah, we’re going to have some fun family reunions coming up.”
As OK! previously reported, the new movie, which Zac strutted the carpet for, follows Zara (Joey), a person assistant to self-absorbed Hollywood star (Zac), after she finds out her boss has been secretly dating her widowed mom (Nicole).
In one scene from the film, Zac is shown ripping off Nicole’s shirt in a steamy makeout.
The couple also appear dressed up for a dinner date and dancing on the beach — though Joey's character appears skeptical as to whether Zac is the right match for her mother.
Many fans were shocked by the romantic pairing of Zac and Nicole.
"Never thought I would see Nicole Kidman hooking up with Zac Efron. Man, movies gonna be wild this year lmao," one user penned in the comments section of the trailer, while another added, "Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in a movie wasn't on my bingo card.”
ET spoke to Zac about his brother joining The Traitors.