'Traitors' Star Bob the Drag Queen Slammed After Labeling Zac Efron 'Not a Good' Actor While Arguing With Dylan Efron: 'So Unkind'
Season 3 of The Traitors is heating up!
On the Thursday, January 16, episode, several cast members turned on Bob the Drag Queen and correctly suspected he was a Traitor, but before he was booted from the show, he argued with contestant Dylan Efron and even came for the latter's older brother, Zac Efron.
In a confessional scene, Dylan, 32, revealed he was trying to convince people of his belief that the RuPaul's Drag Race alum, 38, was a Traitor.
"I’m not sure if we have the numbers to go after Bob the Drag Queen tonight, but Boston Rob, he believes my theory now," explained the star, who is a Faithful. "So if we can get a group of people together, I’m going to go for it."
While at the roundtable for a discussion and voting session, the Down to Earth With Zac Efron star shared his thoughts.
"I genuinely think you’re a Traitor," he told Bob the Drag Queen. "Like what’s the easier game for a Traitor to play?"
"Yes, I would play a very quiet one because I can’t be boisterous. What would Bob do? Bob is an amazing actor. I grew up with an actor," Dylan continued, referring to the High Schoo Musical star.
Bob the Drag Queen immediately hit back, replying, "Not a good one."
Several castmates were shocked at his words, with Bob Harper, 59, gasping and Dolores Catania, 54, replying, "That wasn't nice."
Fans on social media also criticized Bob the Drag Queen for his comment, with one person writing, "Zac is a great actor. Who is Bob? Lol. Bye Felicia."
"That was so unkind from BTDQ. I know he was feeling emotional but definitely unnecessary," a second viewer tweeted, while a third quipped, "If I were Dylan, I would've said, don't be jealous that he did a better job in High School Musical than you did in RuPaul's Drag Race. Jealousy is a disease get well soon xoxo."
"Please watch Iron Claw, Bob, and educate yourself," a fourth said of the 2023 sports drama Zac had a starring role in. "Zac was robbed of the Oscar nom. The entire movie robbed."
In the end, enough people voted for Bob the Drag Queen that he was axed from the game, but not before he confessed he was indeed a Traitor.
After the win, Dolores, a Faithful, declared, "Good job, Dylan. And listen, your brother’s a good actor."
This isn't the first time Bob the Drag Queen and Dylan butted heads, as in an earlier episode, the former gave him the drag queen name of "Miss Guided," trying to make it seem Dylan was wrong on his correct suspicions that Bob the Drag Queen was a Traitor.
Dylan poked fun at the situation by putting "Miss Guided" in his Instagram bio.