Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin 'Dealing With the Trauma' of Intruder Incident Through 'Jokes': ‘Thankfully, No One Was Hurt'

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Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin, addressed the time an intruder arrived at their Los Angeles residence. At the red carpet premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20, Palvin, 32, shared how they cope with the situation. “We’re dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun and all that,” Palvin explained in an interview. The couple faced a frightening confrontation on April 17 when Sprouse, 33, tackled an alleged trespasser outside their Hollywood Hills home. Palvin first noticed the man, referred to as a “creepy guy” by her, prompting the moment of action.

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Dylan Sprouse Reflects on His Reaction to the Incident

Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin discussed an alleged intruder incident at their Hollywood Hills residence in Los Angeles.

Reflecting on the incident, Sprouse told E! News, “I thought it was funny.” He admitted, “This is really to my detriment but I’m really not a ‘too soon’ guy, in general.” The couple’s humorous take on the incident emphasizes their ability to find light even in dark moments. Sprouse further added, “We’re laughing about things the moment they happen. You’ve got to have levity in life. Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence.”

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Actor Restrained the Suspect Until Police Arrived

Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse said he generally did not believe in waiting before making jokes about difficult situations.

Reports indicate that Palvin placed a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. PT on the night of the incident. Sprouse restrained the alleged intruder until police arrived, while also reportedly having a gun on hand. The suspect was taken into custody for an unrelated outstanding warrant, and no injuries were reported. When asked for comments, Sprouse reassured, “It’s all okay.” Palvin complemented his statement, expressing their happiness to attend the movie premiere.

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Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse explained that he and Barbara Palvin often laugh about events as soon as they happened.

The couple’s relationship began in 2017 when they met at a party. They reconnected through social media and have since navigated their romance publicly. Palvin confirmed their engagement, humorously stating, “With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be 👰🏻‍♀️.”

Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin attended the April 20 premiere of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ and reassured reporters that they were doing well.