Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin 'Dealing With the Trauma' of Intruder Incident Through 'Jokes': ‘Thankfully, No One Was Hurt'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Dylan Sprouse and his wife, Barbara Palvin, addressed the time an intruder arrived at their Los Angeles residence.
At the red carpet premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on April 20, Palvin, 32, shared how they cope with the situation.
“We’re dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun and all that,” Palvin explained in an interview. The couple faced a frightening confrontation on April 17 when Sprouse, 33, tackled an alleged trespasser outside their Hollywood Hills home. Palvin first noticed the man, referred to as a “creepy guy” by her, prompting the moment of action.
Dylan Sprouse Reflects on His Reaction to the Incident
Reflecting on the incident, Sprouse told E! News, “I thought it was funny.”
He admitted, “This is really to my detriment but I’m really not a ‘too soon’ guy, in general.” The couple’s humorous take on the incident emphasizes their ability to find light even in dark moments.
Sprouse further added, “We’re laughing about things the moment they happen. You’ve got to have levity in life. Thankfully, no one was hurt and there was no more violence.”
Actor Restrained the Suspect Until Police Arrived
Reports indicate that Palvin placed a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. PT on the night of the incident. Sprouse restrained the alleged intruder until police arrived, while also reportedly having a gun on hand.
The suspect was taken into custody for an unrelated outstanding warrant, and no injuries were reported.
When asked for comments, Sprouse reassured, “It’s all okay.” Palvin complemented his statement, expressing their happiness to attend the movie premiere.
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The couple’s relationship began in 2017 when they met at a party. They reconnected through social media and have since navigated their romance publicly.
Palvin confirmed their engagement, humorously stating, “With the power invested in V I am a Sprouse to be 👰🏻♀️.”
Their wedding took place in Hungary, where Palvin donned a couture Vivienne Westwood dress. Although they intended for an intimate event, the celebration expanded to 115 guests, showcasing the couple's desire to include loved ones.
As they move forward, it remains clear that the couple prefers humor as a coping mechanism.