NEWS Dylan Sprouse Holds Trespasser at Gunpoint Before Tackling Man in Scary Incident at Hollywood Home Source: mega The actor allegedly held the invader down until the cops showed up. Allie Fasanella April 17 2026, Published 4:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Dylan Sprouse had an intense altercation with an intruder at his home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, April 17. Per an outlet, the Suite Life of Zack & Cody star, 33, reportedly held a trespasser on his property at gunpoint before tackling the man and holding him down until police arrived. Law enforcement sources allegedly responded to a 911 call from Sprouse's wife, Barbara Palvin, at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, who said there was an attempted burglary.

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Source: mega Dylan Sprouse's wife reportedly called the police.

In a video obtained by TMZ, an unidentified man wearing a dirty sweatshirt can be seen getting handcuffed by police outside the couple's home. An insider told the tabloid that while the actor is fine, he and is wife are rattled, especially as it's not the first time something like this has happened. Sprouse married 32-year-old Palvin in a secret Hungarian wedding in July 2023.

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When Did Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse first connected with the model in 2018.

The pair first started dating in 2018 and got engaged after five years together. The Disney Channel alum revealed in a 2019 interview with W Magazine that he reached out to the Victoria’s Secret model on social media after first crossing paths at a party. "She followed me, so I was like, 'I guess I’ll give her something,' and I slid into her DMs," Sprouse divulged. "I was like, 'Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.' And she didn’t message me for six months."

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'Dylan Was My Crush'

Source: mega Miley Cyrus recently spilled that Dylan Sprouse was her boyfriend.

The incident at Sprouse's home comes just weeks after Miley Cyrus spilled that the two "secretly" dated when she was starring on Hannah Montana. "Dylan Sprouse was my boyfriend," she told Alex Cooper during the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which premiered on March 24. ''It's true, confirmed," the singer said, referring to rumors about the pair, and admitted, "I think he was the cutest." "Dylan was my crush," Cyrus, 33, shared. "Their dad would take us to sushi."

'It Was a 2-for-1'

Source: mega Dylan Sprouse shared he dated Miley Cyrus in a TV interview almost two decades ago.