Dylan Sprouse Gives Surprising Response When Asked About Tackling Home Intruder: Watch

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Dylan Sprouse is keeping things light — even after a scary situation at home. On Monday, April 20, the couple stepped out for The Devil Wears Prada 2 world premiere in New York, where they were asked about the unsettling moment that took place just days earlier. The actor had a surprisingly playful response when asked about a recent intruder incident involving him and his wife, Barbara Palvin.

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Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse joked about a recent intruder incident while attending a movie premiere with Barbara Palvin.

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Despite the seriousness of the situation, Palvin reassured reporters, “We’re doing good. We are happy.” Sprouse, on the other hand, took a more humorous approach, as he responded by doing karate moves and joking, “Enough said.”

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“We just so happy for this distraction, you know,” the supermodel said of the event. Still, she couldn’t help but tease her husband about his reaction. After watching his playful movements, she told him it was “cringe.”

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🎥 | Barbara Palvin Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse at the 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' World Film Premiere in New York, USA. (April 20, 2026)



© Entertainment Tonight pic.twitter.com/J2MWMvZysZ — Barbara Palvin Access (@palvinaccess) April 20, 2026 Source: @palvinaccess/X

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For Sprouse, humor is how he copes. “I thought it was funny. We’re laughing about things the moment they happen. You’ve got to have levity in life. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and there was no more violence than happened, and so it’s all okay,” the Beautiful Disaster alum explained to E! News.

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Source: MEGA The couple reassured fans that they are safe and doing well after the scare.

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The Victoria's Secret model doubled down, stating, “Dealing with the trauma with jokes and fun and all that.”

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🎥 | Barbara Palvin Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse opened up about a recent attempted overnight break-in at their home at the 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' World Film Premiere in New York, USA. (April 20, 2026)



© E! News pic.twitter.com/VNTlnTsYAs — Barbara Palvin Access (@palvinaccess) April 20, 2026 Source: @palvinaccess/X

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The lighthearted moment comes after a much more intense incident at their home. As OK! previously reported, the Big Daddy star was involved in a confrontation with an intruder at his Hollywood Hills residence on Friday, April 17.

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According to reports, Sprouse allegedly held a trespasser at gunpoint before tackling the man and restraining him until police arrived. Law enforcement sources said officers responded to a 911 call from Palvin around 12:30 a.m., reporting an attempted burglary.

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Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse used humor to cope with the situation, even performing karate moves during an interview.

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Footage obtained by TMZ showed an unidentified man in a dirty sweatshirt being handcuffed outside the couple’s home. While neither Sprouse nor Palvin was physically harmed, sources said the experience was still unsettling — especially since it wasn’t the first time something like this had happened.

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Sprouse and Palvin tied the knot in July 2023 during a private ceremony in Hungary after several years of dating.

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Source: MEGA Reports claim the actor confronted and restrained a trespasser at their home until police arrived.

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The pair first got together in 2018 and became engaged five years later. Their love story even started with a bold move on social media.