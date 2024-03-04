'I Just Cackled': Cole Sprouse Trolled for Wearing 'Goofy' Oversized Blazer at Balenciaga Fashion Show
Cole Sprouse's latest look has the internet talking.
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, 31, stepped out for the Balenciaga Show in Paris on Sunday, March 3, in a shockingly oversized blazer that social media users could not get over.
"The way I just cackled," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote below a photo of Sprouse rocking the giant article of clothing.
"SO GOOFY!" a second person chimed in about the high fashion ensemble.
"Walked outta Best Buy with a plasma TV," a third added of how box-like the jacket appeared.
"Reminds me of the Koopas from the early ‘90s Mario movie," a fourth jokingly added.
While Spouse's get up for the chic event got everybody talking, so did the former child star's recent comments about not fully remembering filming the hit Disney Channel show that shot him and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, to stardom.
"Yeah, I mean, honestly a lot of the cast and crew I still talk to from Suite Life. I think when you spend eight years with a crew inside a soundstage, it's kind of inevitable you guys become a little bit of a family," the Lisa Frankenstein actor recently revealed in an interview.
'When you shoot that many episodes of a show, they kind of all blend together as one big amorphous memory. So, I don't really remember too much of that period," he explained of filming the show when he was 12 years old.
As OK! previously reported, their on-screen mom, Kim Rhodes, claimed Dylan was staunchly protective over her when the writers would criticize her for her weight.
"One of my favorite memories is Dylan had a line that was a fat joke, and he just kept skipping over it. It was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it and skipping it and skipping it," she recalled during a recent podcast appearance. "And finally we get to [taping] in front of the studio audience and he skips it and the executive producer screams, 'Cut! Dylan say the line.'"
"And he goes, 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny and I'll say it,'" Rhoes, who played Carrie Martin on the comedy series, noted of the young actor. "That's my little man. They're both my little men."
When asked about the story, Cole responded, "The specific details are kind of lost. It was a different time. I love Kim. I'm glad to hear that she looks back on all that fun."