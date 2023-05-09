Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $5 Million After Being Found Liable for Sexual Abuse Against Accuser E. Jean Carroll
Donald Trump was found liable by a New York jury for sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll on Monday, May 8.
The 79-year-old writer sued the embattled politician for allegedly sexually assaulting her at a Manhattan department store in the mid 1990s and subsequently defaming her last year when he denied her allegations against him.
Although Carroll claimed the now 76-year-old had raped her, the jury did not find Trump liable for rape with the evidence presented throughout the bombshell trial in which other women who claimed to have been assaulted by the controversial politician also testified.
The jury awarded Carroll $5 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages following three hours of deliberations.
Carroll has yet to speak publicly about the jury's decision, but her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told journalists outside of the courthouse that they were "very happy" with the court's findings.
However, Trump, who announced last November that he was running in the 2024 presidential election, was far from pleased.
"I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS," Trump responded via his Truth Social platform following the announcement. "THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"
A representative of the ex-prez later released a short statement that said, "This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win."
As OK! previously reported, Trump repeatedly denied Carroll's accusations throughout the legal proceedings, calling her a liar and saying the judge in the case was "extremely hostile."
"I’m going to go back, and I’m going to confront this woman," he told reporters earlier this month. "This woman is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed to happen in our country."
Back in April, Trump also slammed Carroll's story as a "made up SCAM" and accused her lawyer of being a "political operative."
He was quickly rebuked by Judge Lewis Kaplan, who said the former president's remarks were "entirely inappropriate," further claiming he believed Trump was attempting to "speak to his public, but more troublesome, to the jury" with his various social media comments made throughout the trial.
