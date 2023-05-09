Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $5 Million After Being Found Liable for Sexual Abuse Against Accuser E. Jean Carroll

Although Carroll claimed the now 76-year-old had raped her, the jury did not find Trump liable for rape with the evidence presented throughout the bombshell trial in which other women who claimed to have been assaulted by the controversial politician also testified.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages following three hours of deliberations.

Carroll has yet to speak publicly about the jury's decision, but her lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, told journalists outside of the courthouse that they were "very happy" with the court's findings.