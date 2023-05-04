'This Woman Is a Disgrace!': Donald Trump Launches New Attack Against Rape Accuser E. Jean Carroll

Stoynoff was on assignment at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home to interview him and wife Melania Trump, but things took a turn for the worse when he showed her a different room in the lavish mansion.

"I followed him and we went in through these back doors and down the hall and turned right into a room," Stoynoff shared. "I'm looking around, I'm thinking, 'Wow, really nice room,' wondering what he wants to show me, and I hear the door shut behind me."

"By the time I turn around, he has my hands on my shoulders and he pushes me against the wall and he starts kissing me," she continued, adding that she attempted to "shove him" away from her two times, but he was "against me, holding my shoulder back."