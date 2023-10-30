Ed Sheeran Parties With the Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub Inside Wynn Las Vegas: Photos

Ed Sheeran had a blast at the acclaimed XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, October 28, as he partied with The Chainsmokers, following his concert at Allegiant Stadium.

The singer, 32, was in high spirits as he celebrated at the venue — and he even treated fans to an encore performance of some of his hit songs, including "Shape of You," "Perfect" and "Bad Habits."