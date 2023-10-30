Ed Sheeran Parties With the Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub Inside Wynn Las Vegas: Photos
Ed Sheeran had a blast at the acclaimed XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, October 28, as he partied with The Chainsmokers, following his concert at Allegiant Stadium.
The singer, 32, was in high spirits as he celebrated at the venue — and he even treated fans to an encore performance of some of his hit songs, including "Shape of You," "Perfect" and "Bad Habits."
The Grammy winner got to the venue around 1:30 a.m. with an entourage of 15 people where he joined The Chainsmokers in the DJ booth. Sheeran even got into the Halloween spirit by wearing Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers' Captain America helmet before he jumped on stage.
Sheeran shouted to the crowd: "What's up Vegas, let's go!" and "Sing it, Vegas!"
The hitmaker, who had a champagne glass in hand, even sang along to The Chainsmokers' hit song "Closer."
He later left around 3:30 a.m.
Prior to the night out on the town, Sheeran warned his fans about getting their costumes ready before the big show.
"PSA for my Las Vegas show this Saturday. Halloween weekend so come dressed up, be as wild as possible. See ya Saturday, we are gonna have a lot of fun. Comment what you think I should come dressed as x," he said in an Instagram video.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Sheeran, who recently released his latest album, Autumn Variations, recently announced he will be heading back on tour next year.
"Hullo everyone ! Coming back on the road with Mathematics tour in 2024, super excited for these dates they are some of my favourite countries and cities in the world. Starting off in Asia at the start of the year then Europe all summer ! Support for the shows is gonna be the incredible @calumscott, I first met Calum when he was opening for @jamielawsonmusic back in 2016 and have been a huge fan ever since, what a voice ! Check him out if you don’t know. Go to my website for deets on the dates and tickets and can’t wait to spend my 2024 with all you beautiful humans xx," he wrote via social media.