Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Pack On The PDA At Elton John's Final U.S. Concert
Farewell Yellow Brick Road, hello PDA!
When music legend Elton John performed his final North American concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Sunday, November 20, the “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” artist left his audience with an important departing message surrounding love.
“I wish you health and love, prosperity. Be kind to each other, ok, and farewell,” the artist wrote before exiting the stage of the SoCal venue for the final time.
Yet it seems supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz — two of the countless celebrities who attended the momentous performance — took John’s parting words a little too literally, packing on the PDA in a romantic video seemingly snapped during the milestone performance.
On Sunday, the Project Runway alum took to Instagram with a clip depicting her giving her Tokio Hotel hubby several smooches while attending the sentimental concert.
“❤️🥰 With my LOVE, @eltonjohn,” wrote the TV maven alongside the sweet clip, adding the hashtags “#ELTONFAREWELLTOUR” and “#eltonlive”
While Klum and Kaulitz may have marked the occasion with a kiss, several other celebrities flocked to social media with several sweet messages honoring John’s final United States performance.
Hours before taking the stage alongside John, the “Rocket Man” artist’s notable collaborator, pop star Dua Lipa, shared a heartwarming message about performing alongside the pop legend.
“I remember this day and thinking that nothing could ever top this moment… but today just might!!!!!” wrote Lipa alongside a photo of the pair posing in front of a piano. “I’m so excited to be performing with my musical hero and dear friend @eltonjohn TONIGHT at the Dodgers stadium!!!! PINCH ME BABY ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”
Teen icon JoJo Siwa also shared her excitement, recreating one of John’s famous stage looks in a cute clip shared to social media.
“Ready for @eltonjohn 🔥” the star wrote in the video shared with her 11.6 million Instagram followers.