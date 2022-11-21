Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Pack On The PDA At Elton John's Final U.S. Concert

Farewell Yellow Brick Road, hello PDA!

When music legend Elton John performed his final North American concert at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on Sunday, November 20, the “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” artist left his audience with an important departing message surrounding love.

“I wish you health and love, prosperity. Be kind to each other, ok, and farewell,” the artist wrote before exiting the stage of the SoCal venue for the final time.