Ed Sheeran Hints at Relationship Issues With Wife Cherry Seaborn on New Album 'Autumn Variations'
Is everything OK between Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn?
The musical artist released his new album, Autumn Variations, on Friday, September 29, and in one song, he hinted that his wife "may have called time on their relationship."
In one the tunes, he sings, "I can’t help it but I love you so. I can’t take this letting go. I still feel like we could work it out or something. All I am is only flesh and bone. Why’s your heart so freezing cold?"
In another track, the red-headed singer, 32, shared details about a rough patch. "This is not the end of our lives, this is just a bump in the ride. I know that it’ll be alright," he sings.
"I broke apart from my lover a couple months ago, if they were here then I guess I wouldn’t be alone," he sings in "The Day I Was Born."
The pair have been together since 2015, and they got married in 2019. The two share daughters Jupiter and Lyra.
This is Sheeran's first album with his own record label Gingerbread Man. "When I went through a difficult time at the start of last year, writing songs helped me understand my feelings and come to terms with what was going on," he previously said of the process. "When I learned about my friend’s different situations, I wrote songs, some from their perspectives, some from mine, to capture how they and I viewed the world at that time."
Earlier this year, Sheeran broke down in the documentary series The Sum of It All when he spoke about Seaborn's battle with a tumor.
"Everything in my life sort of got so much better when Cherry came into it," he said. "I got married and I'm a dad who has two daughters."
"We've reached peak and then…" he said before discussing his wife's health woes. "It was really bad."
While discussing his album Subtract, he spoke out about everything he had been going through and how he coped by making music.
"Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route to treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself standing in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter," he shared, admitting he "was spiraling through fear, depression and anxiety."
"I felt like I was drowning, head below the surface, looking up but not being able to break through for air," the father-of-two confessed.