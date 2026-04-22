TRUE CRIME NEWS Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Eerie Final Photo of Lynette Hooker Alive Casts Doubt on Husband Brian's Story Source: The Sailing Hookers/youtube Brian Hooker claimed his wife fell from a small dinghy on Saturday, April 4. Allie Fasanella April 22 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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A final photo of Lynette Hooker and footage of her with husband Brian Hooker recorded shortly before she allegedly vanished at sea is raising questions about Brian's account of what happened. Brian told police his spouse fell from a small dinghy they were sailing on to get back to their yacht in the Bahamas earlier this month. The Michigan man, 59, was arrested and questioned soon after she went missing, but was ultimately let go days later due to lack of evidence that he was involved in her disappearance.

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Source: Drop Dead Serious/youtube Lynette Hooker was seen lounging by a pool before her disappearance.

In a photo obtained by investigative reporter Ashleigh Banfield, 55-year-old Lynette can be seen sitting poolside at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. She wore a green bathing suit coverup — something her husband failed to mention to searchers. Regarding the outfit, Lynette's daughter Karli Aylesworth, who appeared on the "Surviving the Survivor" podcast on Wednesday, April 22, said: "I feel like those descriptions are important when there's a missing person so people know what to look out for."

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Source: The Sailing Hookers/youtube Brian Hooker told police his wife was swept away by strong winds.

A search and rescue volunteer Ashleigh interviewed for an episode of her own podcast that aired on Monday, April 20, also questioned why Brian didn't share everything his wife was wearing when she allegedly went overboard. Jim Todd claimed Brian only told him and others looking for Lynette that she was wearing a black two-piece.

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Footage of the Couple Sparks Public Scrutiny

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Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker was arrested in the Bahamas on Wednesday, April 8.

Moreover, footage viewed by Lynette's daughter Karli showed the pair leaving the Abaco Inn and heading toward the water at around 6:40 p.m. that Saturday evening— but Brian reportedly alleged they left an hour later. Commenting on this revelation on Ashleigh's podcast, Jim said that "it changes a lot," because Brian claimed the sun had set by the time Lynette fell in the water. In a phone call with a friend after the incident, he said: "We stayed [at the bar] too long, we left too dark, all kinds of s---. No life jackets..."

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Source: todya/youtube; Karli Aylesworth Brian Hooker's stepdaughter questions his version of what happened.

Jim explained: "The first version was leaving at dusk going to dark, but the new timestamp might make it from daylight going to dusk and that's really a completely different equation." "Some of the things of the story just don't hold up," he added. As OK! previously reported, Ashleigh also insisted in a video on Sunday, April 19, that Lynette's body would be clearly visible in the clear shallow waters.

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'It's Believed She Is Instead Up on Land'

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Lynette Hooker was an experienced sailer and swimmer, according to her daughter.