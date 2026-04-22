Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Eerie Final Photo of Lynette Hooker Alive Casts Doubt on Husband Brian's Story
April 22 2026, Published 11:53 a.m. ET
A final photo of Lynette Hooker and footage of her with husband Brian Hooker recorded shortly before she allegedly vanished at sea is raising questions about Brian's account of what happened.
Brian told police his spouse fell from a small dinghy they were sailing on to get back to their yacht in the Bahamas earlier this month.
The Michigan man, 59, was arrested and questioned soon after she went missing, but was ultimately let go days later due to lack of evidence that he was involved in her disappearance.
In a photo obtained by investigative reporter Ashleigh Banfield, 55-year-old Lynette can be seen sitting poolside at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. She wore a green bathing suit coverup — something her husband failed to mention to searchers.
Regarding the outfit, Lynette's daughter Karli Aylesworth, who appeared on the "Surviving the Survivor" podcast on Wednesday, April 22, said: "I feel like those descriptions are important when there's a missing person so people know what to look out for."
A search and rescue volunteer Ashleigh interviewed for an episode of her own podcast that aired on Monday, April 20, also questioned why Brian didn't share everything his wife was wearing when she allegedly went overboard.
Jim Todd claimed Brian only told him and others looking for Lynette that she was wearing a black two-piece.
Footage of the Couple Sparks Public Scrutiny
- 'No Way She's in Here Floating': Ashleigh Banfield Insists People 'in the Know' Don't Believe Lynette Hooker Is Missing at Sea
- Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Bartender Fuels Brian Hooker Suspicions After Serving Couple Drinks Before Wife Lynette Vanished at Sea
- Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Chilling Video Shows Small Yacht Lynette Hooker and Suspicious Husband Were Sailing on Before She Vanished at Sea
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Moreover, footage viewed by Lynette's daughter Karli showed the pair leaving the Abaco Inn and heading toward the water at around 6:40 p.m. that Saturday evening— but Brian reportedly alleged they left an hour later.
Commenting on this revelation on Ashleigh's podcast, Jim said that "it changes a lot," because Brian claimed the sun had set by the time Lynette fell in the water.
In a phone call with a friend after the incident, he said: "We stayed [at the bar] too long, we left too dark, all kinds of s---. No life jackets..."
Jim explained: "The first version was leaving at dusk going to dark, but the new timestamp might make it from daylight going to dusk and that's really a completely different equation."
"Some of the things of the story just don't hold up," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Ashleigh also insisted in a video on Sunday, April 19, that Lynette's body would be clearly visible in the clear shallow waters.
'It's Believed She Is Instead Up on Land'
"I'm told by those who are in the know, ain't no way, no how, she's in here floating," she said. "It is believed she is instead up on land and that if she was murdered, and if, Brian Hooker's not telling the truth, and if he did something to her, that they believe he would have taken her up on land to get rid of the body."
While Brian denies any wrongdoing, he remains a suspect amid the ongoing investigation into his wife's disappearance.