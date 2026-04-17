Bahamas 'Overboard' Case: Chilling Video Shows Small Yacht Lynette Hooker and Suspicious Husband Were Sailing on Before She Vanished at Sea
April 17 2026, Updated 2:14 p.m. ET
Authorities in the Bahamas were captured appearing to search the yacht of a Michigan couple after the wife's disappearance earlier this month.
On Wednesday, April 15, the Law & Crime network's Chris Stewart shared a video via X of police aboard the vessel belonging to Brian and Lynette Hooker.
Brian, 59, was arrested four days after claiming 55-year-old Lynette "fell overboard" from a small dinghy while en route back to their 45-foot yacht, named the Soulmate, on Saturday, April 4.
'We Continue to Search for Her'
He was ultimately released from police custody on Monday, April 13, without charges due to lack of evidence.
According to Brian, Lynette went overboard and was swept away as a result of "unpredictable seas and high winds" after having drinks at the Abaco Inn on Saturday evening.
"Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart," he reportedly wrote in a Facebook post before his arrest. "We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus."
Authorities Don't Believe Brian Hooker's Narrative
However, NBC’s Jesse Kirsch revealed investigators don't trust his story in a segment that included an interview with Brian following his release Monday evening.
Lynette's daughter, Karli Aylesworth, has also raised suspicions regarding his version of events, questioning how he handled the situation.
"I have a hard time believing that she just fell off," she declared in an interview after his arrest.
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'The Story Doesn't Really Add Up'
"Even if she did, I don’t understand why he didn’t drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it’s just the story doesn’t really add up," she said.
In separate interview with CBS Mornings on the same day, she described the Michigan couple's relationship as "rocky," and shared it had recently devolved into "a lot of fighting and drinking."
Brian's Bahamas-based attorney Terrel A. Butler released a statement denying his involvement and shutting down his stepdaughter's accusations on Thursday, April 9.
"Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," the statement said.
The boating enthusiast also insisted during his sit-down with Today earlier this week that he's "never harmed Lynette" and "never would."
"I don't think I've ever been apart from her in 25 years...for this long," he added, getting choked up.