Who Is Lynette Hooker? Meet the Bahamas Woman Who Went Missing During a Boat Trip With Her Husband

Article continues below advertisement

Lynette Hooker Has a 'Turbulent' Marriage With Her Husband of 25 Years

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Lynette Hooker went missing on April 4.

The search continues for the missing American woman, Lynette Hooker, who went missing during a boat trip in the Bahamas on April 4. New developments have emerged in the days after her disappearance, including her "turbulent" marriage with her husband of 25 years, Brian Hooker. Lynette's daughter Karli Aylesworth said her mother had previously confided that Brian had choked her, per ABC7. She also told NBC News the couple had "prior issues" and "history of not getting along, especially when they drink" before the overboard incident. Additionally, court records obtained by a magazine revealed he was accused of choking a child in 2005 but was ultimately acquitted on child abuse charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Lynette Hooker Reportedly Fell Overboard on April 4

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker said he is heartbroken over his wife's disappearance.

Lynette vanished after she allegedly fell into the water while traveling with Brian from Hope Town to Elbow Cay on an 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy in the late hours of April 4. In a Facebook statement from the Royal Bahamas Police Force on April 5, police said "his wife reportedly fell overboard with the boat keys, causing the vessel's engine to shut off." "Strong currents subsequently carried her away, and he lost sight of her. He then paddled the vessel to shore," police added. Brian arrived at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard "where he informed an individual who then alerted police." "Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477)," the statement continued. Brian provided the same details in a message to family friend and fellow boater Daniel Danforth, sharing, "The wind blew me away from her and she swam towards the sailboat, and we lost sight of each other pretty quickly as it was just about sundown… I drifted and tried to paddle with one oar for the next 7 hours until I washed up behind the shore of the next Island over and was able to get some help finally." On April 7, Richard Cook, team leader with the Hope Town Volunteer Fire and Rescue, said officials "don't suspect foul play at the moment." "It was just a lot of bad decisions," he added. "Night time, very windy, no moon out yet, so it was pitch dark and very rough conditions for the small boat they were in." Per Brian, his wife had the boat keys with her when she "fell overboard" and was swept out to sea — a claim Lynette's daughter did not buy. "My mom is very fit and strong. She's a good swimmer," she said. "Like, why was she swimming away from the boat? Why did she have the key? It just … the story just does not make sense to me." She added in an interview, "Even if she did, I don't understand why he didn't drop anchor and look for her or even swim to go get her, because he was a Marine, so it's just the story doesn't really add up. The longer it's been, the more doubt I have."

Article continues below advertisement

Lynette Hooker's Daughter Claimed Brian Threatened to Throw Her Mother Overboard in the Past

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Lynette Hooker's daughter broke her silence after the matriarch vanished.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

During an interview with Fox & Friends, Karli recalled Brian allegedly threatening to throw Lynette overboard. "I do believe something might have happened to her," she said. "There's history of them choking her out and threatening to throw her overboard. So the fact that this is actually happening makes me believe there's more to the story."

Article continues below advertisement

Lynette Hooker's Husband Was Arrested After Her Disappearance

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker denies any wrongdoing.

On April 8, Brian was arrested and detained in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. His lawyer Terrel A. Butler released a statement denying his client's involvement and refuting Karli's claims. "Mr. Hooker categorically and unequivocally denies any wrongdoing and in particular the allegations recently made by Karli Aylesworth. He has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation," he said. Terrel added his client "has been cooperating with the relevant authorities as part of an ongoing investigation." Terrel also told People "the previous history does not have anything to do with what actually took place on that day." He explained, "He's the only witness to what transpired, and he has said he has done nothing wrong, so to refer to allegations of abuse or a tumultuous relationship does not explain what happened on the day or indicate whether or not he was somehow culpable for anything that may have happened to her." Prior to the arrest, Brian reportedly shared on Facebook he is "heartbroken over the recent boat accident in unpredictable seas and high winds that caused my beloved Lynette to fall from our small dinghy near Elbow Cay in the Bahamas." "Despite desperate attempts to reach her, the winds and currents drove us further apart," he wrote. "We continue to search for her and that is my sole focus." He also left a voicemail to his stepdaughter, informing her the Hope Town search and rescue "haven't found [Lynette] yet." "They can now focus of all their efforts on in a smaller area, and they're still out there searching today. So I just wanted to update you and let you know. I love you. I'll talk to you later, bye-bye," he continued. Meanwhile, Lynette's mother, Darlene Hamlett, told the Associated Press she was "glad to hear" about the arrest but said she was trying to gather more information about her daughter's disappearance. "We have many unanswered questions," Darlene said. "We are still holding on for a positive outcome to this tragedy." OK! learned that Brian fell from a police boat as they searched for Lynette during a storm after his arrest. He reportedly sustained an abrasion and knee injury after plunging in the rough waters.

Article continues below advertisement

Lynette Hooker Was Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Husband a Decade Before She Vanished at Sea

Source: Lynette Hooker/Facebook Brian Hooker was taken into custody on April 8.