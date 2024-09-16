Eiza González and Rita Ora Caught Wearing Nearly Identical Outfits at the 2024 Emmys

One person wrote, "Eiza González and Rita Ora are wearing extremely similar dresses at the Emmy Awards tonight . I will say tho I strongly prefer rita’s dress due to their being less cleavage, Eiza’s aura is so strong and confident that I can’t help but love both."

“We snatched it off the runway and it’s couture, it’s just so beautiful," she shared, adding that she tried on four to five dresses before she figured out which one she wanted to wear. “I was like, ‘I feel it in my body.’”

The Mexican actress appears in Netflix's hit 3 Body Problem, which is nominated for six awards.

“I thought it was just an amazing opportunity for me to prove myself in a different light as an actress. It’s not often that you come across that level of writing, but that adaptation was really complicated. I read those books and I was mind-boggled by them. I liked Auggie’s journey, I thought it was an interesting, like, unlikable kind of character and I kind of wanted to play that. I was in that mood of, like, just being a woman that is just extremely complicated and not necessarily in her best, and so I thought that’d be fun and the journey that we can go to if you read the books is unbelievable," she said of people loving the show.