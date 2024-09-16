Eiza González and Rita Ora Caught Wearing Nearly Identical Outfits at the 2024 Emmys
Eiza González and Rita Ora were both seen wearing nearly identical looks for the 2024 Emmys in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday, September 15.
In the photos, González, 34, wore a plunging pink gown with a floor-sweeping feather cape, while the 33-year-old singer wore a pink outfit with the same silhouette and feather cape.
The only difference between the looks appeared to be that González had a low-cut neckline, while Ora wore a flowing, satin dress.
Some then weighed in on the fashion saga.
One person wrote, "Eiza González and Rita Ora are wearing extremely similar dresses at the Emmy Awards tonight. I will say tho I strongly prefer rita’s dress due to their being less cleavage, Eiza’s aura is so strong and confident that I can’t help but love both."
While talking to Extra, González was asked about her gown.
“We snatched it off the runway and it’s couture, it’s just so beautiful," she shared, adding that she tried on four to five dresses before she figured out which one she wanted to wear. “I was like, ‘I feel it in my body.’”
The Mexican actress appears in Netflix's hit 3 Body Problem, which is nominated for six awards.
“I thought it was just an amazing opportunity for me to prove myself in a different light as an actress. It’s not often that you come across that level of writing, but that adaptation was really complicated. I read those books and I was mind-boggled by them. I liked Auggie’s journey, I thought it was an interesting, like, unlikable kind of character and I kind of wanted to play that. I was in that mood of, like, just being a woman that is just extremely complicated and not necessarily in her best, and so I thought that’d be fun and the journey that we can go to if you read the books is unbelievable," she said of people loving the show.
3 Body Problem has already been picked up for two seasons — something she's so grateful for.
“It’s a dream, you know? We were so lucky. Thanks to people for supporting it. It was really, you know, what made the difference for us when you’re taking such a bold swing at material, you just hope that people can connect with it, and so we’re just very grateful," she gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!