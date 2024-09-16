or
Red Hot! Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Curves in Gorgeous Gown at 2024 Emmys: Watch

sofia vergara emmys x
Source: X

Sofia Vergara showed off her curves in a gorgeous gown at 2024 Emmys.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 8:03 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara looked stunning at the 2024 Emmys!

While on the red carpet, the actress, 52, showed off her curves on the red carpet on Sunday, September 15.

The actress looked gorgeous in a red gown.

In a video uploaded to social media, the Modern Family star spoke about how appearing in Griselda, a miniseries which debuted earlier this year on Netflix.

"I never did it because I wanted to change my career. I was so grateful for playing Gloria Pritchett for 11 years and having such an amazing role. It was a character that I wanted to do very badly because I thought I knew her because I am Colombian, I'm a mother, an immigrant, but yes, it gave me opportunity to show that I can do something different so I'm very excited for the future. Not that I don't want to do comedy — I'd love to do comedy, it's so much easier. So, I don't know!" she told The Hollywood Reporter.

This year, Vergara earned a 2024 Emmy nod for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie for her portrayal of Griselda Blanco in the Netflix limited crime series.

“It’s special because it was a whole new world for me acting, learning so many new things, like crying on camera, smoking,” she told Variety about playing the infamous drug trafficker. “I knew I was part of something good from the moment I stepped on set because of the writing and the director and the actors in the whole project.”

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara
The TV starlet spoke about appearing in 'Griselda.'

Vergara also had to hide her curves while playing Blanco.

“She was maybe not a Barbie doll, but the real Griselda Blanco had something — she had some kind of s-- appeal that I needed to show,” Vergara said. “I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show. I would have to wrap myself so that my butt wouldn’t jiggle. I had to wear a really bad bra. I had to cover my arms, because I have very skinny arms, and you don’t look threatening when you have this stupid little arm.”

