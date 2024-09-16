Red Hot! Sofía Vergara Shows Off Her Curves in Gorgeous Gown at 2024 Emmys: Watch

In a video uploaded to social media, the Modern Family star spoke about how appearing in Griselda, a miniseries which debuted earlier this year on Netflix.

"I never did it because I wanted to change my career. I was so grateful for playing Gloria Pritchett for 11 years and having such an amazing role. It was a character that I wanted to do very badly because I thought I knew her because I am Colombian, I'm a mother, an immigrant, but yes, it gave me opportunity to show that I can do something different so I'm very excited for the future. Not that I don't want to do comedy — I'd love to do comedy, it's so much easier. So, I don't know!" she told The Hollywood Reporter.