OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Celeb Couples
OK LogoNEWS

New Flames: Eiza González & Ben Simmons Night Out After Secretly Sparking A Romance 'A Few Months' Ago, Spills Source

simmons
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 5 2023, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

There's a new Hollywood It-Couple in town. Ben Simmons has reportedly sparked a romance with Eiza González, as the new flames were seen on Friday, February 3, having a date night in New York City.

The low-key duo was photographed leaving Bondst, a high-end sushi restaurant in the Big Apple, where they reportedly dined with "a group of friends."

Article continues below advertisement
simmons
Source: mega

“They weren’t alone [for the dinner], but they are very clearly together,” spilled a source to a news outlet.

The Ambulance actress, 33, stunned in a sleek black dress and matching boots for their night on the town. She completed her look with a grey coat and a striking red lip. As for the NBA star, Simmons, 26, looked casual in an all-black ensemble, as he was seen in snaps with his sweatshirt hoodie pulled over his baseball cap.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the brunette beauty and Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend walked side-by-side on the Manhattan streets, they refrained from any PDA.

Following their fun-filled night out with friends, the Baby Driver star reportedly went back to the Brooklyn Nets player's place, but it's unclear if she spent the night.

This was the good-looking duo's first sighting together, however, they have been dating for "a few months," according to the insider.

simmons
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Celeb Couples
Article continues below advertisement

“They’ve been hiding and trying not to get seen [together]," they further dished.

Prior to González, Simmons had a high-profile relationship with The Kardashians star — but the former flames called it quits for good in 2019. “The relationship ran its course," spilled a source at the time of their breakup. "[Kendall is] spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Simmons was also rumored to be engaged to British TV presenter Maya Jama after they were first linked in May 2021, when they attended Wimbledon together. Following reports that they quietly got engaged over the holidays, Simmons and the model — who previously dated Stormzy  — called things off in the summer of 2022.

As for González, she has been linked to several Hollywood hunks over the years, including Josh Duhamel, Timothée Chalamet, lacrosse pro Paul Rabil and, most recently, Jason Momoa — whom she was spotted with earlier last year.

Page Six obtained photos of the duo's outing and reported on their months-long relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.