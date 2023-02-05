New Flames: Eiza González & Ben Simmons Night Out After Secretly Sparking A Romance 'A Few Months' Ago, Spills Source
There's a new Hollywood It-Couple in town. Ben Simmons has reportedly sparked a romance with Eiza González, as the new flames were seen on Friday, February 3, having a date night in New York City.
The low-key duo was photographed leaving Bondst, a high-end sushi restaurant in the Big Apple, where they reportedly dined with "a group of friends."
“They weren’t alone [for the dinner], but they are very clearly together,” spilled a source to a news outlet.
The Ambulance actress, 33, stunned in a sleek black dress and matching boots for their night on the town. She completed her look with a grey coat and a striking red lip. As for the NBA star, Simmons, 26, looked casual in an all-black ensemble, as he was seen in snaps with his sweatshirt hoodie pulled over his baseball cap.
Though the brunette beauty and Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend walked side-by-side on the Manhattan streets, they refrained from any PDA.
Following their fun-filled night out with friends, the Baby Driver star reportedly went back to the Brooklyn Nets player's place, but it's unclear if she spent the night.
This was the good-looking duo's first sighting together, however, they have been dating for "a few months," according to the insider.
“They’ve been hiding and trying not to get seen [together]," they further dished.
Prior to González, Simmons had a high-profile relationship with The Kardashians star — but the former flames called it quits for good in 2019. “The relationship ran its course," spilled a source at the time of their breakup. "[Kendall is] spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode.”
Simmons was also rumored to be engaged to British TV presenter Maya Jama after they were first linked in May 2021, when they attended Wimbledon together. Following reports that they quietly got engaged over the holidays, Simmons and the model — who previously dated Stormzy — called things off in the summer of 2022.
As for González, she has been linked to several Hollywood hunks over the years, including Josh Duhamel, Timothée Chalamet, lacrosse pro Paul Rabil and, most recently, Jason Momoa — whom she was spotted with earlier last year.
Page Six obtained photos of the duo's outing and reported on their months-long relationship.