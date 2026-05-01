Elisabeth Moss All Smiles During Rare Outing With Daughter at Disneyland: Photos

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Elisabeth Moss enjoyed an upbeat day at Disneyland with her daughter. The actress, 43, held her young child in her arms as they strolled through the Anaheim, Calif., park on Wednesday, April 29. Moss got in the spirit of Disney with a white baseball cap and sparkly rose gold Minnie Mouse ears.

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Source: MEGA Elisabeth Moss was in good spirits at Disneyland.

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She sported a casual black maxi dress, complemented by a white blouse and gray sneakers. Meanwhile, her kid looked adorable in a white shirt and red and white polka dot skirt. The outing marked a rare outing for the mom-daughter duo, as the tot's name and father remain undisclosed.

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Source: MEGA Elisabeth Moss keeps her daughter's identity private.

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She gave birth in 2024 after announcing her pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January of that year. "Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked the movie star, to which she replied, “A little bit of both.” Moss gushed over how she was “really lucky” throughout her pregnancy and said it was “going really well.”

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Source: MEGA Elisabeth Moss gave birth in 2024.

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Although she generally keeps quiet about her family life, the Handmaid’s Tale star reflected on how it felt having her daughter by her side while filming the final season of the series. "I feel so fortunate to be able to do that,” she said during a March 2025 appearance at PaleyFestLA. "So many parents cannot. So that's what we always say. Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, 'Aren't we lucky to get to do that?'”

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Source: MEGA Elisabeth Moss' baby daddy has not been disclosed.

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Her character, June, was also a mother. "It was incredibly meaningful to be able to end this show as a mom, I got to tell you,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last March. Moss expressed how there was a "beautiful synergy" between the TV universe and her real life, as it was a "coming together of art and life that was undoubtedly, incredibly meaningful." “It’s such an important part of the story,” she elaborated. "I’m really glad that I got to have this last season playing June with a little bit more of a visceral emotional experience of some of the things that June is talking about or fighting for. I’m really happy that I got to have that experience."

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Source: MEGA Elisabeth Moss and her daughter wore matching Minnie Mouse ears.