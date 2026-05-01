or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Elisabeth Moss
OK LogoPHOTOS

Elisabeth Moss All Smiles During Rare Outing With Daughter at Disneyland: Photos

Photo of Elisabeth Moss with her daughter
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Moss brought her daughter, whose name and father have not been revealed, to Disneyland.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 1 2026, Published 3:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Moss enjoyed an upbeat day at Disneyland with her daughter.

The actress, 43, held her young child in her arms as they strolled through the Anaheim, Calif., park on Wednesday, April 29.

Moss got in the spirit of Disney with a white baseball cap and sparkly rose gold Minnie Mouse ears.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Elisabeth Moss was in good spirits at Disneyland.
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Moss was in good spirits at Disneyland.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

She sported a casual black maxi dress, complemented by a white blouse and gray sneakers. Meanwhile, her kid looked adorable in a white shirt and red and white polka dot skirt.

The outing marked a rare outing for the mom-daughter duo, as the tot's name and father remain undisclosed.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Elisabeth Moss keeps her daughter's identity private.
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Moss keeps her daughter's identity private.

Article continues below advertisement

She gave birth in 2024 after announcing her pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in January of that year.

"Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" host Jimmy Kimmel asked the movie star, to which she replied, “A little bit of both.”

Moss gushed over how she was “really lucky” throughout her pregnancy and said it was “going really well.”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Elisabeth Moss gave birth in 2024.
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Moss gave birth in 2024.

MORE ON:
Elisabeth Moss

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Although she generally keeps quiet about her family life, the Handmaid’s Tale star reflected on how it felt having her daughter by her side while filming the final season of the series.

"I feel so fortunate to be able to do that,” she said during a March 2025 appearance at PaleyFestLA. "So many parents cannot. So that's what we always say. Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, 'Aren't we lucky to get to do that?'”

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Elisabeth Moss' baby daddy has not been disclosed.
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Moss' baby daddy has not been disclosed.

Article continues below advertisement

Her character, June, was also a mother.

"It was incredibly meaningful to be able to end this show as a mom, I got to tell you,” she told The Hollywood Reporter last March.

Moss expressed how there was a "beautiful synergy" between the TV universe and her real life, as it was a "coming together of art and life that was undoubtedly, incredibly meaningful."

“It’s such an important part of the story,” she elaborated. "I’m really glad that I got to have this last season playing June with a little bit more of a visceral emotional experience of some of the things that June is talking about or fighting for. I’m really happy that I got to have that experience."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Elisabeth Moss and her daughter wore matching Minnie Mouse ears.
Source: MEGA

Elisabeth Moss and her daughter wore matching Minnie Mouse ears.

In April 2025, during the Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., Moss emphasized how her perspective on her character has changed since becoming a mom.

"It's definitely a more emotional experience as opposed to maybe a little bit more intellectual,” she explained at the time.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.