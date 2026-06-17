Ghislaine Maxwell's Prison Is a 'Park-Like Community College Setting,' Congressmen Claim Amid Investigation Into Her Alleged VIP Treatment

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House Democrats touring the federal prison holding convicted child trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell compared the facility to a "pristine, park-like community college setting" following a string of whistleblower complaints alleging she receives VIP perks. On Tuesday, June 16, Representatives Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin, the top Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees, sent their staff on an investigative tour of the so-called "Club Fed" Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan in Texas. “Today, investigators from our Committees traveled to FPC Bryan, where Ghislaine Maxwell is serving her sentence, despite BOP policies barring s-- offenders from this minimum-security facility absent a special waiver. We went to Camp Bryan seeking answers about Ms. Maxwell’s unprecedented transfer and VIP treatment,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

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Prison Staffers Refused to Answer Questions

Source: MEGA Representatives Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin said prison staff wouldn't answer questions on whether Ghislaine Maxwell gets special treatment.

“While the Camp Bryan staff provided an extensive tour of the grounds and programming of the facility, Bureau of Prisons leadership repeatedly shut down our lines of questioning or could not provide basic information about our central concerns, including Ms. Maxwell’s extraordinary treatment, allegations of sexual assault at the facility, and retaliation against inmates who tried to blow the whistle. We also have serious concerns about the accuracy and veracity of information received by our investigative staff,” they added. Garcia reported that the minimum-security facility where she is serving a 20-year sentence features fountains, trees and a highly relaxed environment where inmates walk around freely, describing it as the "least restrictive for movement" in the entire Bureau of Prisons (BOP) system.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator is the only s-- offender in the low-security camp.

Lawmakers confirmed through the prison warden that Maxwell is the only convicted s-- offender among the facility's 600+ inmates. This stands in apparent conflict with standard BOP rules, which typically bar s-- offenders from minimum-security camps. Committee members stated the warden could not explain why Maxwell was transferred from a low-security prison in Florida to that facility in August 2025. They accused the Bureau of Prisons leadership of shutting down questioning regarding her placement.

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Inside Ghislaine Maxwell's Alleged Special Treatment

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell is serving out a 20-year prison sentence.

The congressional investigation was launched after more than a dozen whistleblowers came forward with allegations of extraordinary privileges granted to Maxwell, including unsupervised access to a laptop and bottled water, being allowed to watch cable news alone in staff-only areas, having meals delivered directly to their dormitory rooms and enjoying private late-night workout schedules. The prison warden has also been accused of allegedly sending out Maxwell's mail under her own name to bypass standard inmate mail searches. In addition, lawmakers expressed severe concerns regarding reports of strict whistleblower retaliation, noting that several inmates who publicly complained about Maxwell's presence were abruptly transferred out to higher-security prisons.

'The Investigation Will Continue'

Source: MEGA Robert Garcia and Jamie Raskin called Ghislaine Maxwell 'pampered.'