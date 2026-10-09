Is Elizabeth Holmes Married? All About Her Relationship With Billy Evans

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Elizabeth Holmes' loved ones have remained a significant presence in her life as she serves her prison sentence. The former Theranos CEO was sentenced to 135 months — 11 years and three months — in prison after a federal jury convicted her in January 2022 of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup. She had claimed Theranos developed technology capable of detecting a wide range of diseases, including certain cancers, using just a few drops of blood from a finger prick. According to the Department of Justice's Victim Notification System, Holmes is scheduled for placement at the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, on August 23, 2027. Federal Bureau of Prisons records separately list her projected release date as February 2030. As Holmes continues to serve her sentence, here's a closer look at her relationship status and family life.

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How Long Have Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans Been Together?

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes is in a long-term relationship with Billy Evans.

The disgraced Theranos founder has been in a long-term relationship with Billy Evans, whom she met through a mutual friend at a charity event in 2017. At the time, they reportedly talked for three hours straight. "To say we immediately fell in love isn't an overstatement," Evans told The New York Times in an interview, while Holmes later added, "It had been two years of all this stuff written about me, and I think you get to know someone in a totally different way when you walk in with that skepticism versus if you meet when everything is sunshine and roses. That allowed us to get to know each other in a really deep way."

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Are Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans Married?

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes is the subject of a new documentary.

Neither Holmes nor Evans has publicly confirmed whether they are married. The couple has been engaged since August 2018 and has largely kept their relationship private.

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Do Elizabeth Holmes and Billy Evans Have Children?

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes recently shared a message via her X account.

Holmes and Evans share two children: their son, William, who was born on July 10, 2021, and their daughter, Invicta, who was born around February 2023. Critics have questioned the timing of Holmes' pregnancies, prompting the mom-of-two to state she had "always wanted to be a mother." "I wanted to have children, be a mom. I truly did not think I would ever be convicted or found guilty. I kept talking to my lawyers and they also assured me we would never get this far," she told People.

How Has Billy Evans Supported Elizabeth Holmes Through Her Legal Troubles?

Source: Elizabeth Holmes/X Elizabeth Holmes' scheduled release date is February 2030.