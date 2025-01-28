Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose 'Prayed for Him' to Get Help 'Every Day' of Their Marriage: 'It's a Very Sad Situation'
Billy Ray Cyrus' estranged family members and exes seem to only want what's best for him.
The "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's ex-wife Firerose expressed her desire for Cyrus to work on his overall health and well-being during a guest appearance on Australian radio program "The Kyle & Jackie O Show."
"The truth is that I just never could have imagined, you know, all these years later, everything that’s transpired. But I wish him all the best," Firerose declared roughly five months after her divorce from the country crooner was finalized in August 2024.
"I prayed for him every day. I just pray that he finds the blessing of faith, really. That if he can connect with Jesus, then I know there’s hope for him," continued the blonde beauty, 36, who was only married to Cyrus, 63, for seven months before he shockingly filed for divorce in May of last year.
Seemingly referring to her former stepson Trace Cyrus' emotional social media message to his dad after Billy Ray's performance at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball, Firerose admitted what she "experienced behind closed doors" during her marriage of less than one year "is very reflective of what everyone is saying now."
"I’m extremely grateful to God for getting me out of that situation," she confessed. "I think what you guys see is just very evident of the situation. I think everyone can just trust their own eyes and ears. And it’s a very sad situation, honestly."
Firerose insisted, "I tried with all my soul to help him for years."
Firerose and Trace both mutually wish for Billy Ray to recover from whatever he is apparently going through mentally, with his 35-year-old son hinting there were signs of alleged alcohol abuse.
"Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now," Trace wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Wednesday, January 22, just two days after Billy Ray's performance at the Republican president's inauguration was labeled a "disaster" by viewers.
"It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you. You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away," Trace continued.
The former Metro Station band member noted: "You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. Just like I showed up for you at mamaws funeral when you didn’t expect me to I’m still here right now. As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you Dad."
"We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing," Trace added. "I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you."