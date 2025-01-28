Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex Firerose 'Prayed for Him' to Get Help 'Every Day' of Their Marriage: 'It's a Very Sad Situation'

"The truth is that I just never could have imagined, you know, all these years later, everything that’s transpired. But I wish him all the best," Firerose declared roughly five months after her divorce from the country crooner was finalized in August 2024.

"I prayed for him every day. I just pray that he finds the blessing of faith, really. That if he can connect with Jesus, then I know there’s hope for him," continued the blonde beauty, 36, who was only married to Cyrus, 63, for seven months before he shockingly filed for divorce in May of last year.