Firerose Reveals She Was 'Weeks From Death' Before Her Life-Changing Arrest Led Her to Get Sober

Photo of Firerose.
Source: @firerose/Instagram
By:

Jul. 11 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Firerose recently explained how a near-death experience led to her overcoming a drug addiction.

In a new interview, the soon-to-be ex-wife of Billy Ray Cyrus shared how she was “weeks from death” back in 2016 before an arrest prompted her to get sober.

firerose reveals weeks death life changing arrest get sober
Source: @firerose/Instagram

Firerose is an Australia native.

The singer, who is currently in a divorce battle with the country music icon, noted how she was under the “grip of drug addiction” when she met a woman in Venice Beach, Calif., who led her astray.

“I was at rock bottom, as we say in the recovery community, but I was given a gift. Otherwise, I would for sure be dead, I was a few weeks away from death, if that,” Firerose said.

After meeting the woman, Firerose was invited to what the woman claimed was her home — however, that turned out to be a lie, and the real owners called the police on the duo. Firerose was then arrested and spent 60 days behind bars because she could not afford bail.

Firerose said her time in jail allowed her to have a “second chance at life.”

firerose reveals weeks death life changing arrest get sober
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus tied the knot in October 2023.

“It was the grace of God that I was arrested, on that fateful date, God knew that I had to be physically separated from the situation I was in,” she stated.

Following her release, Firerose spent one year in a sober community and has now been clean for eight years.

Following her journey to sobriety, she reconnected with Cyrus, 62, and the duo fell in love. The couple then tied the knot in October 2023, however, they have since called it quits.

According to the blonde beauty, the father of Miley Cyrus was very controlling throughout their relationship.

firerose reveals weeks death life changing arrest get sober
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus met on the set of 'Hannah Montana' in 2010.

MORE ON:
Billy Ray Cyrus
“Billy had very strict rules,” she admitted. “I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done … it was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave.”

Firerose noted how she also was not allowed to have guests at the house.

firerose reveals weeks death life changing arrest get sober
Source: @billyraycyrus/Instagram

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce in May.

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email,” she explained.

A pal close to the 37-year-old said, “It felt like Firerose was in a prison that she didn’t sign up for.”

Source: OK!
“He would rage at me, shout at me at the top of his lungs. He would terrify me, yelling, ‘You stupid dumb f------ b----, crazy w----,'” Firerose continued of Billy Ray’s treatment. “It was illogical and insane and terrifying.”

Page Six reported on Firerose's remarks.

