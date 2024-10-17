'I Wasn't Sure I Would Survive': Firerose Reveals She Feared for Her Life Amid Messy Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce and Shocking Health Scare
Firerose has had a tough few months.
In a new interview published on Thursday, October 17, the former wife of Billy Ray Cyrus revealed the toll her divorce and recent health scare had on her.
“There’s been a few times I wasn’t sure that I would survive,” the 36-year-old singer shared.
Back in May, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer, 63, filed for divorce from Firerose. The musician then had a preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene.
Firerose also revealed she had developed pulmonary embolisms in both of her lungs, leading to her hospitalization in September.
“It was a very humbling experience that put everything into perspective,” she confessed.
“It’s a very serious thing that can happen and easily can be fatal,” Firerose added of the pulmonary embolisms.
As OK! previously reported, on September 11, Firerose revealed she returned home from her five-day hospital stay on Instagram.
Firerose penned that she had been “rushed to emergency" and found out she had a "life-threatening diagnosis.”
She continued: “I’m so profoundly grateful to be alive it’s hard to even explain. I’ll share more details when I’m ready, but the fantastic news is God got me to the ER just in time & I’m going to be absolutely OK. Beyond thankful for all the amazing doctors & nurses who took such great care of me & my beautiful soul family for every prayer, visit, text & call. The Lord reminded me I have much purpose still on earth, making music to help others & glorify Him. Now my testimony’s even stronger, with this radical grace & my life being saved once again.”
The Australian native concluded, “What a wonderful blessing each day forward is from here. 🙏🏼✨.”
The star’s health scare came a month after she and Cyrus finalized their bitter divorce on Monday, August 5.
In a recent interview, Firerose shared her regret for the marriage.
She recalled meeting the father-of-six in 2010 when she was leaving an audition on the Hollywood lot where Hannah Montana was filmed. After chatting for a while, the two exchanged contact information despite the father-of-six’s marriage to Tish Cyrus.
Firerose alleged Billy Ray would tell her they were “soulmates,” though she was in “no way interested” at the time.
“I couldn't have seen ten years into the future. When I think about what I just went through, I would have told my 22-year-old self to run in the opposite direction and never look back,” Firerose admitted.