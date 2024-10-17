'I Wasn't Sure I Would Survive': Firerose Reveals She Feared for Her Life Amid Messy Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce and Shocking Health Scare

Firerose penned that she had been “rushed to emergency" and found out she had a "life-threatening diagnosis.”

She continued: “I’m so profoundly grateful to be alive it’s hard to even explain. I’ll share more details when I’m ready, but the fantastic news is God got me to the ER just in time & I’m going to be absolutely OK. Beyond thankful for all the amazing doctors & nurses who took such great care of me & my beautiful soul family for every prayer, visit, text & call. The Lord reminded me I have much purpose still on earth, making music to help others & glorify Him. Now my testimony’s even stronger, with this radical grace & my life being saved once again.”