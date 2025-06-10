or
Elizabeth Hurley Shares Naked Photo on Her 60th Birthday as Boyfriend Billy Ray Calls Her the 'Love of His Life'

Photo of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley.
Source: MEGA;@elizabethhurley/instagram

Elizabeth Hurley shared a naked photo on her 60th birthday.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 7:39 p.m. ET

Elizabeth Hurley is flaunting her stuff!

On Tuesday, June 10, the model, 60, who is dating Billy Ray Cyrus, went totally naked in a new photo.

Her Birthday Suit!

elizabethhurleystrips off
Source: @elizabethhurley/instagram

The model ditched her clothes in a new photo.

The brunette babe posed sans clothes in a field.

"Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love ♥️♥️♥️ Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Photo of Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus
Source: @billyraycyrus/instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus gushed over his girlfriend in a new post.

That same day, Billy Ray, 63, shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on her big day.

In the picture, the supermodel can be seen sitting on her lover's lap.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life ❤️," he captioned the post.

elizabeth hurley billy ray cyrus cuddle up new romance
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

The pair went Instagram official on April 20.

The pair, who made their red carpet debut in Rome in May, have been hot and heavy since their relationship was first exposed a few months ago.

"We are very happy, we both love country music, we both love the country, and we both love our kids. We're happy together," Elizabeth said while at an event on May 13.

The duo first met while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022 — but they didn't connect until years later.

"We did very few scenes together but the couple times we were in the same scene there was a chemistry there," he said during an interview. "We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot."

He added, "The oddest part was first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."

elizabeth hurley
Source: @elizabethhurley1/Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley frequently posts thirst traps online.

While going through his divorce from Tish Cyrus, the country star received a text from Elizabeth, which changed his life.

"Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough and just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner,” she wrote, according to Billy Ray. "So, I text back, I go, ‘Who is this?’ And it’s like, ‘Elizabeth Hurley.’ Of all the people to reach out to me in that second that maybe I needed most… this friend who made me laugh," he shared.

“[She’s] a great human being,” he said. "If all we ever were [is] the friends that we are, I would take that. She reminds me a lot of Dolly Parton. She’s a very smart businesswoman. If you can laugh together, you can make it through everything."

