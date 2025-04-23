Achy Breaky Love Life: A Look Inside Billy Ray Cyrus' Dating Timeline
Cindy Smith
In his 2013 memoir Hillbilly Heart, Billy Ray Cyrus recalled meeting his first wife, Cindy Smith, at a bar.
"The first night I remember seeing Cindy, she was wearing a small halter top and very short shorts," he wrote. "It was probably twelve fifteen on a Friday or Saturday, and with her sweet little face, greenish blue eyes and that outfit, Cindy stood out among the crowd on a packed dance floor."
They married in 1986 after months of dating. However, their union was not smooth-sailing as it became "more of a party than a traditional partnership," per Cyrus.
The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker also noted there were entanglements before Smith filed for divorce in 1991.
"There were no hard feelings," Cyrus said of their split. "Both of us recognized our marriage was a relic from another time."
Kristin Luckey
Following his divorce from Smith, Billy Ray met Kristin Luckey and began dating her. They welcomed their only son, Christopher Cody Cyrus, on April 8, 1992, months before Tish Cyrus gave birth to Miley Cyrus on November 23, 1992.
Tish Cyrus
Billy Ray also met his third wife, Tish, at a club in 1991.
The "In the Heart of a Woman" singer married Tish — who was pregnant with their second child, Braison Cyrus — on December 28, 1993. He adopted his then-wife's daughter Brandi and son Trace after they tied the knot.
Their youngest daughter, Noah Cyrus, was born on January 8, 2000.
Billy Ray and Tish's marriage hit a rough patch when they announced they were divorcing in October 2010.
"As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for our family," they said in a statement. "We are trying to work through some personal matters. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers."
Although Billy Ray called off the divorce in May 2011, Tish resubmitted the filing in June 2013 but reconciled with him the following month.
On April 6, 2022, Tish filed for divorce again in Williamson County, Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences. They finalized it in 2023.
Firerose
Billy Ray had a short-lived but stress-filled marriage to Firerose.
One year after their 2022 engagement, Billy Ray and Firerose released a joint statement to confirm they tied the knot.
"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote on Instagram. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."
The then-newlyweds added, "For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!"
But in May 2024, the "She's Not Cryin' Anymore" singer filed for divorce in Nashville after seven months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. They exchanged heated words for months before finalizing their tumultuous divorce in August 2024.
"Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him," Billy Ray's lawyers Rose Palermo and Jason Talley said in a statement to USA Today at the time. "Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from 'Hodges' to 'Cyrus.' Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife's sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name."
Elizabeth Hurley
On April 20, Elizabeth Hurley released a collaborative Instagram post with Billy Ray, which hard-launched their romance.
"Happy Easter ♥️," Elizabeth captioned the photo of Billy Ray kissing her on the cheek as they leaned against a picket fence.
The new couple first met on the set of the 2022 film Christmas in Paradise on Nevis, an island in the Caribbean Sea. According to a source, they had "a great time shooting that movie together."
"It was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him," an insider told People after Elizabeth and Billy Ray made their Instagram debut, adding, "Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They've been seeing each other romantically for a little bit. And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She's very warm, positive and the best to be around."