Achy Breaky Love Life: A Look Inside Billy Ray Cyrus' Dating Timeline

In his 2013 memoir Hillbilly Heart, Billy Ray Cyrus recalled meeting his first wife, Cindy Smith, at a bar.

"The first night I remember seeing Cindy, she was wearing a small halter top and very short shorts," he wrote. "It was probably twelve fifteen on a Friday or Saturday, and with her sweet little face, greenish blue eyes and that outfit, Cindy stood out among the crowd on a packed dance floor."

They married in 1986 after months of dating. However, their union was not smooth-sailing as it became "more of a party than a traditional partnership," per Cyrus.

The "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker also noted there were entanglements before Smith filed for divorce in 1991.

"There were no hard feelings," Cyrus said of their split. "Both of us recognized our marriage was a relic from another time."