Billy Ray Cyrus 'Reached Out' to New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley While Struggling With Third Divorce: 'There's Always Been a Spark'
Elizabeth Hurley became more than a friend to Billy Ray Cyrus as she gave him a shoulder to lean on throughout the messy end of his third marriage.
A source recently shed light on the timeline of Cyrus, 63, and Hurley's shocking relationship after they hard-launched their status as a couple via Instagram on Easter Sunday.
"There has always been a spark, but he reached out again last year when his short-lived third marriage ended," an insider spilled to a news publication regarding the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer's messy split from ex-wife Firerose. "He has had a really hard time, but she has been there helping him turn things around."
According to the confidant, "Liz has been really great for him," but the Bedazzled actress' "friends are cautious because of what’s been said in the past about him."
Hurley, 59, however, "insists he has turned a corner and is a changed man."
The Austin Powers star has also reportedly "been encouraging [Billy Ray] to mend his fractured relationship with his daughter Miley [Cyrus], as well as his other children" amid the famous family's heated feud.
Elizabeth's close bond with her son, Damian, 23, whom she shares with her late businessman Steve Bing, has been "inspiring" for Billy Ray to see, the source added.
The Gossip Girl actress and the Hannah Montana actor shocked fans when they exposed their relationship via Instagram over the weekend after celebrating Easter together.
"Happy Easter ♥️," Elizabeth simply captioned her Sunday, April 20, post — which featured Billy Ray kissing her cheek while sporting a pair of green bunny ears.
For the occasion, the Strictly Confidential star wore a blue flannel, jeans, sunglasses and a tan sun hat. Billy Ray, on the other hand, donned a plain blue button-up, striped black pants and a pair of shades.
Following their relationship debut, a separate source told People that "Liz is perfect for him to move on" from Firerose after his divorce from the Australian singer and the drama that came with it "put him down."
"It was depressing," the insider admitted, noting how Elizabeth is good for Billy Ray because "she won’t put up with any nonsense."
It’s been nearly a year since Billy Ray quietly filed for divorce from Firerose after only seven months of marriage.
This was the country crooner’s first marriage after separating from his second wife, Tish Cyrus, in April 2022.
Billy Ray and Tish were married for 28 years before their split and share five children: Brandi, 37, Trace, 36, Miley, 32, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25.
While Billy Ray isn't the biological dad of Brandi and Trace, he adopted his two eldest kids upon marrying Tish in 1993. He's also a father to Christopher Cody, 33, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Luckey.
