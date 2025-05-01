Elizabeth Hurley Reveals She's in 'Love' With Billy Ray Cyrus as Romance Heats Up

Cyrus posted a photo of the two of them smooching among the trees with his own song "Missing You" playing in the background. Hurley showered her beau with affection in the comments section, sharing a red heart emoji before writing, "you xx." The singer reciprocated with another red heart emoji.

Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, gave his stamp of approval, commenting, "Awwww."

The Instagram share comes just four days after Elizabeth published her own PDA post, hugging her man in front of a tree and sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with him and a dog in the passenger seat.

The Austin Powers alum wore a white polka dot blouse and jeans for her Tennessee weekend, while the musician sported a purple, plaid flannel.

Several celebs supported the new couple in the comments section, including fellow model Heidi Klum, Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford and actress Selma Blair, who all posted heart emojis.