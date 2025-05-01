Elizabeth Hurley Reveals She's in 'Love' With Billy Ray Cyrus as Romance Heats Up
Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" seems to be fully mended nine months post-divorce.
The country star, 63, is dating model Elizabeth Hurley, who revealed on Wednesday, April 30, that she is in "love" with the singer.
Cyrus posted a photo of the two of them smooching among the trees with his own song "Missing You" playing in the background. Hurley showered her beau with affection in the comments section, sharing a red heart emoji before writing, "you xx." The singer reciprocated with another red heart emoji.
Hurley's son, Damian Hurley, gave his stamp of approval, commenting, "Awwww."
The Instagram share comes just four days after Elizabeth published her own PDA post, hugging her man in front of a tree and sitting in the back seat of a vehicle with him and a dog in the passenger seat.
The Austin Powers alum wore a white polka dot blouse and jeans for her Tennessee weekend, while the musician sported a purple, plaid flannel.
Several celebs supported the new couple in the comments section, including fellow model Heidi Klum, Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford and actress Selma Blair, who all posted heart emojis.
Billy Ray revealed they connected after Elizabeth offered to support him as a friend shortly after his divorce from Firerose in August 2024.
"I felt like, 'Wow, can life get any harder? Can it get any tougher?' For me, at a certain point it was like, you can’t get knocked down any flatter than laying on your back when life is kicking you," he said during an April 24 appearance on "The Ty Bentli Show." "And in this moment... a friend reached out."
He didn't recognize Elizabeth's phone number at first but was excited to know "this friend who made [him] laugh" was in his corner.
- Billy Ray Cyrus 'Reached Out' to New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley While Struggling With Third Divorce: 'There's Always Been a Spark'
- Billy Ray Cyrus Dishes on 'Beautiful' Relationship With Elizabeth Hurley, Says They Always Had 'Chemistry'
- Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus Cuddle Up in New Photos After Singer Gushed Over Their 'Beautiful' Relationship
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The duo met while filming Christmas in Paradise three years ago, and though they had "very few scenes together," the country crooner recalled them having "chemistry."
"We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot," Billy Ray, who split from his ex-wife Tish Cyrus in 2022, explained. "The oddest part was, first, how much we laughed. Second, I figured we were so different, but in some very strange way, we had way more in common than we had different."
The couple made their relationship public with a sweet Instagram post on Easter where Billy Ray kissed his lady on the cheek.
"[They] are enjoying life together and wanted to make it public. They have nothing to hide," an insider told Us Weekly shortly after the hard launch.
Elizabeth and Billy Ray had reportedly been dating for four months before announcing their romance.
"Liz’s friends have known about it for a while. It’s not a new thing," another source revealed to Us. "She had sworn them to secrecy, and they didn’t tell anyone outside her tight circle."