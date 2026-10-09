Ella Langley Turns Up the Heat in Tiny Bikini as Fans Gush Over Her 'Perfect' Photo
Oct. 9 2026, Updated 11:15 a.m. ET
Ella Langley is turning up the heat with her latest bikini selfie.
The country singer gave fans a peek at her laid-back style in a new Instagram post, showing off a tiny yellow bikini, which highlighted her assets.
Langley posed in front of a bathroom mirror wearing a yellow string bikini decorated with embroidered palm trees. She finished the look with oversized sunglasses, layered gold necklaces and her hair pulled into a messy bun.
The mirror selfie featured a blurred, retro-inspired effect that gave the photo a playful vibe. Langley also included photos and videos from her time on the road, including one where she wore a bright red halter top that complemented her complexion.
“Not enough in the world,” she captioned the post.
Fans React to Langley's Bikini Selfie
Fans were quick to fill the comments section with heart emojis and compliments for the singer.
“Looking good Ella ❤️,” one praised.
Another gushed, “Too cute 😍.”
“You’re absolutely the most perfect woman 😍😍,” a third suggested.
A fourth added, “Love you from Texas.”
While Langley is sharing fun moments with her followers, she's also been dealing with a wave of criticism about her appearance and career.
Langley Addressed Criticism During Concert
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During a performance in Ohio on Friday, September 25, the 27-year-old singer spoke candidly about the negative attention she's received over the past year. A video of the emotional moment later circulated on TikTok.
Langley told the crowd that she'd never experienced so many people weighing in on her life and work. She said critics had taken issue with everything from her appearance and the way she speaks to her clothes, movements, singing and songwriting.
The constant scrutiny initially left her questioning whether she could handle the demands of a career in the spotlight.
"I was like, ‘What am I going to do about this? If this is what I’m signing up to do, I don’t know about this. I signed up to sing music and I love to do what I do, but if this is what it’s going to be the whole entire time, I mean s---, I don’t know if I’m strong enough for this,'” she confessed during an emotional onstage concert rant.
Despite those doubts, Langley said she hasn't forgotten the person she was before finding success.
“The girl that they’re picking on, is the girl that got me here today,” she continued.
Langley Celebrated First MTV Video Music Award
Amid the criticism, Langley also has plenty to celebrate. The singer recently won her first MTV Video Music Award, taking home the Best Country Song honor for her hit "Choosin' Texas" at the 2026 MTV VMAs
After the win, she shared a photo of her award on her Instagram Story and expressed gratitude for the recognition.
"First VMA," Langley wrote along with a teary-eyed emoji.
She added, "Knowing it's fan voted makes it so much more special, thank you."
The achievement marked another major moment for the country star, whose song "Choosin' Texas" also became the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard Hot 100 history.