Elle King Says She's the 'Best Version' of Herself After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Very Happy'

This isn't the first time King has spoken out about the incident. In May, she admitted she was "mortified" after making a fool of herself.

"Not only did I cuss on stage, hammered, at the Grand Ole Opry, but it was Dolly Parton's birthday and the Opry was doing a Dolly Parton tribute," she said during a guest appearance on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast.

"I had been going through something very heavy and traumatic in my life at the time," King continued. "That day was a really big day dealing with what I was going through and am still going through, and I suffer from severe PTSD."