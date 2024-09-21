Elle King Says She's the 'Best Version' of Herself After Drunken Dolly Parton Tribute: 'I'm Very Happy'
Elle King is back on track after a drunken mishap.
After spending some time healing from the public’s criticism, the artist said she is “the best version of myself now.”
“I felt so afraid to ever have a drink before I go onstage again because I appreciated someone buying tickets to my concert. I wasn’t going to let them down," she said in a new interview.
As OK! previously reported, the country singer received some negative reactions following her drunk performance at Dolly Parton's birthday tribute concert at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville in January.
“Try having something bad you did go f---ing viral — that was pretty hard,” King explained of how she felt. “High level of pain.”
“I never thought that a single human being would ever buy a ticket to my show again. But they do,” she added.
This isn't the first time King has spoken out about the incident. In May, she admitted she was "mortified" after making a fool of herself.
"Not only did I cuss on stage, hammered, at the Grand Ole Opry, but it was Dolly Parton's birthday and the Opry was doing a Dolly Parton tribute," she said during a guest appearance on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast.
"I had been going through something very heavy and traumatic in my life at the time," King continued. "That day was a really big day dealing with what I was going through and am still going through, and I suffer from severe PTSD."
However, it seems like King learned her lesson, as she's finally in a good place and leaning on her partner, Daniel Tooker, and their 3-year-old son, Lucky.
"I'm doing things that make me proud of myself," she said to People. "I've got a small son. He's going to find out about all this one day, and he's going to see that I tried to be just the best version of myself, and I used it to make myself better, and I did. It's more of a love story of self than anything."
Added King: "I'm very happy, I'm very content, which is nice, and I don't know if I've ever really felt that, so it's a blessing ... This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort. All this other s--- is just a plus."