Elle King Gets Tattoo on Her Rear-End in Honor of the 'Men Raising Her Son' After Dan Tooker Split: Photos
Elle King is showing off the latest addition to her tattoo collection.
The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, 34, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 4, to reveal the new body art plastered on her rear-end, which is dedicated to the men who have helped her with her son, Lucky Levi, 2, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Dan Tooker.
"I always said I’d get my baby daddy's name tattooed on my butt…so I did," King wrote alongside the slew of photos of herself laying on her stomach while the artist did his work.
"I got 'brethren' for the men helping me raise my son," she continued of the meaningful word. "I love you guys so much, I wouldn’t want to do life without yall ❤️me and Lucky love you so much🗡️🫶 shoutout to my man @jonboytattoo for being the illest 🤘."
The songwriter tagged several men in the post, including fellow musicians Dave Sherman, Dave Scalia and Paul DeVincenzo. Noticeably missing was the father of her child, whom she reportedly split with last year.
"Kinda feel bad for his actual dad," one fan wrote below the photos from King's tattoo session.
"Just because you don’t love him anymore doesn’t mean Lucky doesn’t," a second pointed out about her ex, whom she became engaged to in October 2020.
"I’ll never understand …Dirty laundry goes in the laundry basket/laundry room NOT on Facebook & Insta…" another chimed in.
Although there was no formal announcement of King's split from Tooker, fans took notice of her relationship status in May 2023 when she shared a photo of herself to social media rocking a jacket that featured the word "Single."
The rocker dropped another hint when she shared an Instagram that she captioned: "Me myself n I era."
The former couple revealed the birth of their first child together in September 2021. "Very proud to announce … we welcomed 8 lbs., 1 oz. of absolute joy and love earthside," King wrote alongside photos of herself and her newborn. "We are all healthy and feeling so blessed!"
The "Not Easy" singer was previously married to Andrew Ferguson, whom she wed in 2016 after only knowing him for three weeks. By 2017, the pair called it quits.
"We met in London in the lobby of my hotel, and it was like we had known each other for 10 years,” King recalled during an episode of Say Yes to the Dress. “We hung out all night, it was my last day in London, and he was like, ‘You can’t go home.’ And I didn’t get on my flight, and I stayed in London. Two days later, he quit his job and moved to America.”