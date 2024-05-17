OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Elle King
OK LogoNEWS

'I Wanted to ‘F------ Die': Elle King Had to 'Remove Herself From the Population' After Drunken Performance at Dolly Parton's Birthday

elle king drunk performance dolly partons birthday grand ole opry
Source: MEGA
By:

May 17 2024, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Elle King finally feels ready to speak about her drunken performance at Dolly Parton's birthday.

Nearly five months after slurring her words on stage at the Grand Ole Opry and admitting she was "hammered," the "Ex's & Oh's" singer spoke publicly on the matter for the first time during a guest appearance on Chelsea Handler's "Dear Chelsea" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement
elle king drunk performance dolly partons birthday grand ole opry
Source: MEGA

Elle King recently discussed her drunken performance at Dolly Parton's birthday in January for the first time.

Aware she "did a big no-no" on that January evening, the "mortified" 34-year-old reminded listeners: "Not only did I cuss on stage, hammered, at the Grand Ole Opry, but it was Dolly Parton's birthday and the Opry was doing a Dolly Parton tribute."

"I had been going through something very heavy and traumatic in my life at the time," King confessed during the Thursday, May 16, podcast episode. "That day was a really big day dealing with what I was going through and am still going through, and I suffer from severe PTSD."

Article continues below advertisement
elle king drunk performance dolly partons birthday grand ole opry
Source: MEGA

Dolly Parton's birthday was celebrated at the Grand Ole Opry with a tribute of performances.

Article continues below advertisement

Explaining why she believes the alcohol caught up to her, King said she "hadn't eaten, hadn't slept in days and I was really overwhelmed. I was like a shell of myself."

Her performance in general came as a bit of a surprise, as the "Drunk" singer revealed a previous headliner was scheduled for the two-show gig but canceled last minute after a "big snowstorm" prohibited them from attending.

Article continues below advertisement
elle king drunk performance dolly partons birthday grand ole opry
Source: MEGA

Ellle King was completely inebriated when performing at the event.

MORE ON:
Elle King
Article continues below advertisement

"They asked me if I would sing — if I would be the headliner and sing 'Jolene.' I was like, 'Great, I know that song,'" King quipped.

Recalling the infamous night, King noted the first show went "f------ perfect" until she had "one shot too many and I'm just not there, in my body," adding, 'I don't even remember what I said."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
elle king drunk performance dolly partons birthday grand ole opry
Source: MEGA

Elle King said Dolly Parton is 'proof that angels exist.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I got the curtain dropped on me, and I was totally 100 percent disassociated, and I just cut to the dressing room — me on the floor just sobbing, like, 'What have I done?'" she explained, admitting she was "mortified" after seeing the incident in headlines "everywhere" the following morning.

Afterward, King said she sent a hand-written apology letter to both the Grand Ole Opry and Dolly Parton herself, who called her a few days later.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The "Jersey Giant" vocalist said Parton was "proof that angels exist," as "she just gave me really kind words and made me laugh and that's the kindness from women."

"That's the stuff that I received that I'll never forget because I wanted to f------ die and I had to remove myself from the population for awhile," King declared.

Following the ordeal, King felt she "had to just chill" and took a two-month break from touring, calling the situation a "big deal."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.