Aware she "did a big no-no" on that January evening, the "mortified" 34-year-old reminded listeners: "Not only did I cuss on stage, hammered, at the Grand Ole Opry, but it was Dolly Parton's birthday and the Opry was doing a Dolly Parton tribute."

"I had been going through something very heavy and traumatic in my life at the time," King confessed during the Thursday, May 16, podcast episode. "That day was a really big day dealing with what I was going through and am still going through, and I suffer from severe PTSD."