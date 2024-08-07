Elle King Reveals She Had to Go to Therapy After Drunken Performance at Dolly Parton's Birthday: 'I Was Very Sad'

Elle King has gone through a great deal of healing since kicking off the year with a drunken performance for Dolly Parton's birthday back in January.

During a recent guest appearance on the "Off the Vine" podcast, the 35-year-old opened up about how she's recovered in the past eight months after finding herself in headlines for admittedly being intoxicated on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, as King revealed she needed to go to therapy in order to heal.