Elle King Reveals She Had to Go to Therapy After Drunken Performance at Dolly Parton's Birthday: 'I Was Very Sad'
Elle King has gone through a great deal of healing since kicking off the year with a drunken performance for Dolly Parton's birthday back in January.
During a recent guest appearance on the "Off the Vine" podcast, the 35-year-old opened up about how she's recovered in the past eight months after finding herself in headlines for admittedly being intoxicated on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, as King revealed she needed to go to therapy in order to heal.
"After everything that happened in January, I went to a different type of therapeutic program because I was very sad and nobody really knows what I was going through behind closed doors," the "Ex's & Oh's" singer explained to podcast host Kaitlyn Bristowe.
King continued: "And I just took that as, A., if it wasn’t this it was going to be something else, and B., I had to heal and deal and go through things."
"And someone said to me, 'I think you might find a silver lining or something good that comes out of your experience with that,' and I’m like, ‘I haven’t found it yet motherf------!'" the "Jersey Giant" hitmaker quipped.
In all seriousness, King feels like a "different person" than the girl who embarrassed herself in front of a packed crowd of fans at the world-famous live music venue in Nashville, Tenn.
"I'm still incredibly anxious constantly, but I was before, so at least I’m a little more conscientious of it," the "America's Sweetheart" vocalist confessed.
"Ultimately, like, I couldn't go on living my life or even staying in the situation that I had been going through. I couldn't continue to be existing in that high level of pain that I was going through at the time," King declared, noting she "waited to talk about everything until I had better footing."
While Parton's army of supporters were quick to criticize King after she announced being "f------ hammered" during the show, the "Jolene" hitmaker didn't hold any ill will against the "I Told You I Was Mean" singer because of her actions.
As OK previously reported, the "9 to 5" singer was questioned about King's mishap during a February interview, though Parton, 78, only had nice things to say, as she asked fans to "forgive" the "Worth a Shot" performer's behavior.
"Elle is really a great artist," Parton declared following the drunken on-stage fiasco, calling King "a great girl" who has "been going through [a lot] of hard things lately."
King has not elaborated on what specific dilemmas she was dealing with at the time the incident occurred.