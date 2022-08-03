Ellen Barkin Accused Johnny Depp Of Plying Her With Drugs Before Sex, Unsealed Court Documents Reveal

Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998.

DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE ON WITNESS STAND PROVE SHE’S LYING, ACCORDING TO TOP BODY LANGUAGE EXPERT — WHO LIKENS STAR TO COLD-BLOODED KILLERS SCOTT PETERSON, CHRIS WATTS & TED BUNDY

Despite having been described as a "gentleman" by others in the past, Barkin claimed Depp went so far as to give her drugs before they were intimate for the first time.

"He gave me a quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f***," she claimed in newly released snippets of the court deposition.