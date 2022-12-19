Ellen DeGeneres Appears Glum In First Outing After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Passing

“tWitch was pure love and light,” she continued, adding that “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.”

“I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, [14], Maddox, [6], and Zaia, [3]," she added.

The next day, DeGeneres shared yet another sentimental post remembering the late DJ, featuring a clip of a sweet tribute she offered to him while on her talk show.

“Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life,” she captioned the clip, which has since garnered more than 2.9 million likes. “I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours,” she concluded, adding the hashtag #ILovetWitch.