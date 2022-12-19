Ellen DeGeneres Appears Glum In First Outing After Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Passing
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is putting on a brave face, stepping out in Southern California after the passing of her friend DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.
On Friday, December 16, DeGeneres was seen out and about in Santa Barbara, Calif., with her wife, Portia de Rossi, their first public sighting since the dancer died by suicide on Tuesday, November 13. Arriving in a black Porsche, the longtime lovebirds were spotted stopping by their new $70 million home that is currently undergoing renovations.
Days earlier, the TV star broke her silence on the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s passing, taking to social media to express her grief and condolences to Boss’ family, including the late star’s wife, Allison Holker.
ELLEN DEGENERES BREAKS SILENCE ON BELOVED DJ STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' DEVASTATING DEATH AT AGE 40
"I’m heartbroken,” she wrote to her 129 million followers alongside an adorable snap depicting her hugging her costar on the set of her eponymous daytime series.
“tWitch was pure love and light,” she continued, adding that “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.”
“I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, [14], Maddox, [6], and Zaia, [3]," she added.
The next day, DeGeneres shared yet another sentimental post remembering the late DJ, featuring a clip of a sweet tribute she offered to him while on her talk show.
“Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch. He brought so much joy to my life,” she captioned the clip, which has since garnered more than 2.9 million likes. “I know he brought joy to yours too. I’m going to be sharing some of my favorite moments with him. If you want to you can also share yours,” she concluded, adding the hashtag #ILovetWitch.
Boss DJ’ed the comic’s series from 2014 to the show’s finale in May 2022.
STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS ENDURED 'TOUGH TIME' AFTER 'ELLEN' SHOW WENT OFF THE AIR, FRIEND DJ BOOF RECALLS
Daily Mail previously reported on DeGeneres and de Rossi’s recent visit to their Santa Barbara property.