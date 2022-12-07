Ellen DeGeneres & Portia De Rossi Display Passionate PDA During Intimate L.A. Date Night
Love is in the air! Ellen DeGeneres grabbed her favorite lady, Portia de Rossi, by the hand while stepping out for a special date night dinner on Tuesday, December 6.
The passionate pair smiled from ear-to-ear in casual couture, as they packed on the PDA before enjoying a delicious meal at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles.
DeGeneres, 64, sported a navy sweatshirt, a pair of blue jeans and white sneakers, while de Rossi donned a trendy flannel dress, a brown jacket and matching boots. The Arrested Development actress accessorized with a tan handbag and wore her hair in loose curls.
The power couple — who tied the knot in 2008 — both flashed their wedding bands to the camera as they breezed by photographers lined up outside of the Hollywood hotspot dining establishment.
The longtime lovers appear happier than ever after celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary just last week.
“It’s our 18 year anniversary today. I fall in love with her more every day. I’m so grateful for her love,” DeGeneres expressed alongside an Instagram selfie of the two on Thursday, December 1.
The famed talk show star additionally raved about de Rossi in a commemorative post for National Coming Out Day back in October.
“Coming out was the best choice I ever made. Look what it got me,” DeGeneres adorably stated of her wife alongside a snap of the duo on a stunning beach vacation.
While de Rossi hasn’t been particularly active on social media over the last few months, she didn’t hesitate to express the immense love she shares for her wife after the finale of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired back in May.
“To my utterly beautiful, supremely talented, insanely accomplished wife on the day of your final show... I married an icon. I married my idol. I’m so proud of you for making this platform one that not only entertains but inspires and uplifts people. @theellenshow this show will forever be remembered for elevating the worlds consciousness. I love you,” the heartfelt message concluded.