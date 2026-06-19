COUPLES Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi All Smiles at Harry Styles Concert After Moving to the U.K. Amid Trump Presidency: Photo Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi shared a rare selfie on Instagram after moving to the U.K. post President Donald Trump's reelection. Olivia Callanan June 19 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ellen DeGeneres made a rare public appearance this week, spotted at a Harry Styles, 32, concert in what marks her latest high-profile outing years after stepping away from her long-running daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On Wednesday, June 17, DeGeneres posted an Instagram photo alongside her wife, Portia de Rossi, 53, the two of them smiling ear to ear at Styles' Together, Together tour at Wembley Stadium in London. The loved-up shot offered a glimpse of the famously private couple enjoying a night out at one of the world's most iconic music venues. DeGeneres, 68, has kept a notably low profile since her daytime program ended in 2022, following a series of workplace misconduct allegations that overshadowed the show's final seasons and changed the way many in the industry view her.

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The Place They Call Home

Source: @ellendegeneres/instagram Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi relocated to England in late 2024.

Since then, she and de Rossi have largely retreated from the public, splitting time between the U.S. and the U.K. after relocating to the English countryside in late 2024. The couple also owns a $27.4 million home in Montecito, Cali, though England has increasingly become the place they call home. One year after moving, DeGeneres, who has been a critic of Trump for years, frequently stating that his behavior is against everything she stands for, opened up about the decision to leave the U.S., confirming it was tied to the outcome of the 2024 presidential election.

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Timing Is Everything

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Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres had never planned to make her move to England permanent.

At the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham, a small town in England, she spoke with broadcaster Richard Bacon. When Bacon asked her directly whether the move was prompted by Trump winning his second presidential term, she didn't hesitate and simply replied, "Yes." The daytime host went on to explain that the move had never really been the plan. She and de Rossi had originally intended to spend only about three to four months a year in the U.K., purchasing what they thought would be "a part-time house." But timing, as it turned out, had other ideas.

'We're Staying Here'

Source: MEGA Ellen DeGeneres was open about the fact that America no longer felt like home.