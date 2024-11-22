Shocking New Look: Ellen DeGeneres Debuts Brunette Hair After Moving to England With Wife Portia de Rossi — Photo
New home, new hairstyle!
After recently relocating to England, Ellen DeGeneres changed up her signature look by ditching her signature blonde tresses for a brunette shade.
The talk show host, 66, debuted the makeover in a November 13 Instagram video jointly posted by The Farmer's Dog pub and singer Natalie Imbruglia, who filmed DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, 51, enjoying a performance.
The Daytime Emmy winner smiled and waved to the camera before the video ended.
"@natalie_imbruglia @thetallirish @jamesblunt what a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial ..the way a good pub night should be ..acoustic set, a few drinks, great friends @jeremyclarkson1 thanks for organising it!" the caption read.
As OK! reported, the actresses' move was revealed earlier this week, and though it was reported that they switched countries due to Donald Trump, 78, winning the 2024 election, one source said there's more to the story.
"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," the insider clarified. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."
Another source told a separate outlet that despite buying the home before the election, the couple was also "very disillusioned" with the idea of another Trump presidency and wanted to "get the h--- out" of the country.
Some social media users thought DeGeneres wanted to move away from America due to her slowing career, as in 2020, she faced a toxic workplace scandal in relation to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
At the time, she was accused of mistreating staffers, who complained about the star wrongfully penalizing workers for taking medical leave, sexual misconduct and racial microaggressions.
DeGeneres addressed the allegations on her show.
"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that every seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected," she stated. "I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."
In 2022, the popular series came to an end after 19 years on the air.
On her standup comedy tour this year, the Finding Dory voice actor discussed how people referred to her as a "mean" boss.
"I got kicked out of show business for being mean. I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity," she spilled. "I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am many things, but I am not mean."
Her standup show aired on Netflix and was slated to be DeGeneres' last Hollywood project.