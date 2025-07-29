or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres
OK LogoNEWS

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's U.K. Move Has Been 'Challenging': 'They Knew It Wasn't Going to Be Totally Smooth Sailing'

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s U.K. move has been challenging but rewarding, a source dished.

Profile Image

July 29 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are facing challenges as they embark on their new life in England.

Despite the bumps along the way, a source told a news outlet that the couple is determined to embrace their adventure and remain unfazed by setbacks.

Article continues below advertisement

"They knew going into this that it wasn't going to be totally smooth sailing, it was always going to be a challenge," the source revealed regarding the U.K. relocation. "Taking on a big renovation in a foreign country is not easy. But they're both very skilled at renovation. It's one of their passions."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Source: @portiaderossi/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi got married in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

After spending decades in California, DeGeneres, 67, and de Rossi, 52, made a quiet move in 2024 from their Carpinteria estate. They traveled over 5,000 miles to a sprawling 43-acre property in the Cotswolds, a picturesque area about 90 minutes from London. This celebrity hotspot is home to stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Simon Cowell.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres' English Tudor manor house in Beverly Hills
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres sold their Beverly Hills home for $47 million, which they bought from Adam Levine in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple sold their California home, purchased for $70 million in 2022, to Singapore-based tycoon Robert Friedland for an impressive $96 million.

Article continues below advertisement

However, trouble struck at their new $15 million Cotswolds residence, which suffered from flooding and costly damages. They have since relocated to another mansion approximately 30 minutes from their original property.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider shared that DeGeneres and de Rossi, married since 2008, have successfully navigated challenges in past projects. "So they weren't all that thrown off by the stumbling blocks they've faced in the U.K.," they noted.

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres moved to the U.K. with her wife.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been difficult at times because they do miss the comfort of things back in America, but more than anything they're pleased to be embracing this new start," the source explained. "They're getting to know the people around them and loving the property and the area. They take long walks in the woods every day, build roaring fires at night, all that stuff that's so typical of the English countryside. Ultimately, it is proving to be a very good move for their souls and for their marriage."

Article continues below advertisement

In late 2024, In Touch reported that the couple left the U.S. as DeGeneres was "just done" with American life, while de Rossi was also ready to "turn the page" on a new chapter.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres ended her long-running talk show in May 2021 after 19 seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres had retreated from the public eye after facing backlash for her alleged mistreatment of staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Following the scandal, she ended her long-running talk show in May 2021 after 19 seasons. During her Ellen's Last Stand … Up tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, she opened up about being dubbed the "most hated person in America" after previously being viewed as the celebrity fans "most want to babysit" their children.

DeGeneres acknowledged the difficulties she faced, describing how she sought professional help amid the negative attention. She was advised to "avoid all media" during this painful time. After a period of struggle, she found strength in her return to comedy, stating that stepping out of the "bubble in Hollywood" helped her recognize the "amount of support" she still received from loved ones.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.