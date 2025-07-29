Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's U.K. Move Has Been 'Challenging': 'They Knew It Wasn't Going to Be Totally Smooth Sailing'
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are facing challenges as they embark on their new life in England.
Despite the bumps along the way, a source told a news outlet that the couple is determined to embrace their adventure and remain unfazed by setbacks.
"They knew going into this that it wasn't going to be totally smooth sailing, it was always going to be a challenge," the source revealed regarding the U.K. relocation. "Taking on a big renovation in a foreign country is not easy. But they're both very skilled at renovation. It's one of their passions."
After spending decades in California, DeGeneres, 67, and de Rossi, 52, made a quiet move in 2024 from their Carpinteria estate. They traveled over 5,000 miles to a sprawling 43-acre property in the Cotswolds, a picturesque area about 90 minutes from London. This celebrity hotspot is home to stars like David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss and Simon Cowell.
The couple sold their California home, purchased for $70 million in 2022, to Singapore-based tycoon Robert Friedland for an impressive $96 million.
However, trouble struck at their new $15 million Cotswolds residence, which suffered from flooding and costly damages. They have since relocated to another mansion approximately 30 minutes from their original property.
The insider shared that DeGeneres and de Rossi, married since 2008, have successfully navigated challenges in past projects. "So they weren't all that thrown off by the stumbling blocks they've faced in the U.K.," they noted.
- Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia de Rossi's U.K. Move Is a 'Chance to Relive the Greatest Moments of Their Marriage' as They Renovate and Work With 'Architects and Decorators'
- Ellen DeGeneres Declares Her U.K. Estate Did Not Flood in Sweet Anniversary Tribute to Wife Portia de Rossi
- Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Want To 'Renew Their Vows' After Turbulent Year
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It's been difficult at times because they do miss the comfort of things back in America, but more than anything they're pleased to be embracing this new start," the source explained. "They're getting to know the people around them and loving the property and the area. They take long walks in the woods every day, build roaring fires at night, all that stuff that's so typical of the English countryside. Ultimately, it is proving to be a very good move for their souls and for their marriage."
In late 2024, In Touch reported that the couple left the U.S. as DeGeneres was "just done" with American life, while de Rossi was also ready to "turn the page" on a new chapter.
DeGeneres had retreated from the public eye after facing backlash for her alleged mistreatment of staff on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Following the scandal, she ended her long-running talk show in May 2021 after 19 seasons. During her Ellen's Last Stand … Up tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, she opened up about being dubbed the "most hated person in America" after previously being viewed as the celebrity fans "most want to babysit" their children.
DeGeneres acknowledged the difficulties she faced, describing how she sought professional help amid the negative attention. She was advised to "avoid all media" during this painful time. After a period of struggle, she found strength in her return to comedy, stating that stepping out of the "bubble in Hollywood" helped her recognize the "amount of support" she still received from loved ones.