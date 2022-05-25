Ellen DeGeneres Admits She Cried 'Every Day' When She Decided To End Her Talk Show, Addresses Toxic Workplace Scandal

The end of an era. On Thursday, May 26, Ellen DeGeneres will film the final episode of her eponymous talk show, and though it was her decision to wrap up the series after 19 years, it wasn't an easy choice to make.

"There was a time a couple of months out where I was crying every day," she confessed to The Hollywood Reporter. "I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice."