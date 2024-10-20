'Angry' Ellen DeGeneres Has Had Enough! Comedian Will 'Live Away From the Spotlight' After Filming Final Comedy Special
Peace out, Ellen DeGeneres!
According to a source, the 66-year-old former talk show host will be exiting Hollywood after releasing her final comedy special on Netflix.
“Ellen is still angry and she’s had enough,” the insider said of the TV personality, who was canceled in 2020 after The Ellen DeGeneres Show staffers exposed their allegedly harmful experiences working on the set of her hit series.
“Her final comedy special is the last time anyone will see her in the public eye. She’s given so much to others, spreading joy and laughter. Now, it’s time for Ellen to focus on herself and live away from the spotlight. After this, we will never see Ellen again!” they said of the star.
As OK! previously reported, during her latest stand-up special, For Your Approval, she opened up about how difficult it was for her after the employees filed the bombshell report.
"When you're a public figure, you're open to everyone’s interpretation. And I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that, 'What other people think of me is none of my business.' Because people will say all kinds of things and you have no control over that. But you know the truth and that’s all that matters," DeGeneres, who has been married to wife Portia de Rossi since 2008, shared with the audience.
The Finding Dory star added: "If they like you, you’re in, and if they don’t, you’re out. And I’ve spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy and I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time."
The actor candidly noted, "After a lifetime of caring, I just can’t anymore. So I don’t.”
The celeb, who also faced accusations of racism and sexual misconduct, continued, "But if I’m being honest… and I have a choice of people remembering me as someone who was mean or someone who was beloved. Be-lov-ed? Beloved? Beloved. Someone who is beloved? I choose that.”
The Ellen DeGeneres Show officially ended in May 2022 due to the scandal. The program ran for 19 seasons between 2003-2022.
Four years after the staffers’ initial report, DeGeneres said she has a new "perspective" and is "happy not being a boss or a brand or a billboard, just a person."
"Just a multifaceted person with different feelings and emotions, and I can be happy and sad and compassionate or frustrated," she expressed. "I have OCD and ADD. I’m honest. I’m generous. I’m sensitive and thoughtful. But I’m tough, and I’m impatient, and I’m demanding. I’m direct. I’m a strong woman."
In Touch reported on DeGeneres' decision to step away from the spotlight.