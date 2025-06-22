Ellen DeGeneres Slammed for Being 'Really Weird' and 'Not Nice' to Comedian Margaret Cho
Comedian Margaret Cho appeared on the Wednesday, June 18, episode of “The Kelly Mantle Show,” where she dished about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
“Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career,” she claimed to podcast host Kelly Mantle.
“I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs,” Cho elaborated. “Later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she would act like we just met.”
Margaret Cho Calls Ellen DeGeneres 'Creepy' and 'Weird'
Cho and Mantle gasped in shock at the star’s comments about the talk show host before the comedian continued.
“I’m like, ‘B----, what?’ That’s weird. We go way back! It’s so creepy and weird,” Cho said before she cited a shocking interview where David Bowie talked about her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“But you know, also, the other thing, David Bowie had been on the show and he was so excited that the night before, I had come to his show wearing this giant Chinese emperor outfit,” Cho recalled. “He was really thrilled about it. He talked at length about it — and she cut it out of the show. Which made me so mad.”
Ellen DeGeneres' Toxic Work Environment
Cho noted that similar allegations made about DeGeneres by her former talk show employees and Hollywood celebrities make even more sense now, given that DeGeneres has been exposed for creating a toxic work environment.
“Somebody that I’ve known for such a long time, and such a…it’s so weird now, like, the public perception of her is more true. She was just mean. She was like a mean girl,” Cho said.
Margaret Cho Suggests Ellen DeGeneres Was Jealous of Her
The comedian went on to claim that DeGeneres likely had a vendetta against her because of jealousy. “I think she always had negative feelings toward me because her girlfriends and wives always liked me,” Cho suggested.
“There’s something about… there’s a kind of woman that loves a female comic,” the comedian continued. “There’s a couple of women around comedy who are married to women [that] will come up to you.”
Ellen DeGeneres Relocates to the U.K.
DeGeneres currently resides in the Cotswolds, alongside the United Kingdom’s countryside. She and her wife, Portia de Rossi, purchased an $18 million farmhouse in a hot spot destination for celebrities.
The couple moved from the United States to the U.K. in November 2024, two years after her talk show ended in May 2022.