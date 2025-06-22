Ellen DeGeneres Slammed for Being 'Really Weird' and 'Not Nice' to Comedian Margaret Cho

Comedian Margaret Cho appeared on the Wednesday, June 18, episode of “The Kelly Mantle Show,” where she dished about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

“Ellen was really weird and not nice to me for most of my career,” she claimed to podcast host Kelly Mantle.

“I opened for her in the 1980s, when she was a headliner in comedy clubs,” Cho elaborated. “Later, when I would do her talk show in the 2000s, she would act like we just met.”