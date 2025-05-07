Ellen DeGeneres Shares Rare Glimpse Inside Her New Life After Moving to U.K. With Wife Portia de Rossi: Watch
Ellen DeGeneres is putting down her English roots!
The former talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday, May 4, to share a rare glimpse inside her life in the United Kingdom as she showed off her new brunette hair color while trying to mow the lawn.
"Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right," DeGeneres wrote alongside a video of herself seemingly trying to landscape her recently purchased countryside property.
DeGeneres appeared nearly unrecognizable as the back of her head only displayed her shocking hair transformation, though the comedian had it styled in the same pixie cut she's worn for decades.
DeGeneres' upload unfortunately ended in a lawn-mowing fail, with the beginning of the clip displaying the text "how it started" and concluding with "how it ended."
At first, the Finding Nemo voice actor seemed to have the hang of things while sitting on the piece of equipment and trimming the grass, however, the video ended with DeGeneres seeking help and having to push the lawn mower up a steep hill.
DeGeneres has faced a bit of backlash for ditching the United States in times of crisis.
On her latest Instagram post of herself mowing the lawn, a critic complained about DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi's decision while claiming it was unfair to everyday Americans who do not have the funds to up and leave their lives in the United States.
"Why do you think that you should be congratulated for doing something the rest of us middle class people have to do is beyond me," someone snubbed of her landscaping efforts. "Welcome to real life, but I'm sure you paid someone else to cut it for you."
Meanwhile, a supporter stated: "You are alive and safe and livin' the life in the U.K., baby! And your sense of humor is in tact! Love it! Love youse guys! 'Keep on rockin' in the free world!'"
DeGeneres' small landscaping mishap is just one silly obstacle she and her wife have had to overcome since leaving California and moving to the Cotswolds region of England.
The 67-year-old's move to the U.K. was confirmed by sources to TMZ just two weeks after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election last year.
At the time, the insider claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi purchased the home before votes were even counted after feeling "very disillusioned" by the idea of another Trump presidency and wanting to “get the h--- out" of America.
DeGeneres had high hopes for former Vice President Kamala Harris to beat Trump in the most recent race to the White House and endorsed the California native ahead of the election.
"There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," she captioned a photo of the Democratic politician, who was later defeated by President Trump.