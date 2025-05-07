or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres
OK LogoNEWS

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Rare Glimpse Inside Her New Life After Moving to U.K. With Wife Portia de Rossi: Watch

Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Source: @portiaderossi/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi moved to the U.K. ahead of Donald Trump's presidency second term as president.

By:

May 7 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ellen DeGeneres is putting down her English roots!

The former talk show host took to Instagram on Sunday, May 4, to share a rare glimpse inside her life in the United Kingdom as she showed off her new brunette hair color while trying to mow the lawn.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres life move uk countryside wife portia de rossi
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are still figuring out how to live in the countryside.

Article continues below advertisement

"Portia thought it would be fun to film my first time on the mower. She was right," DeGeneres wrote alongside a video of herself seemingly trying to landscape her recently purchased countryside property.

DeGeneres appeared nearly unrecognizable as the back of her head only displayed her shocking hair transformation, though the comedian had it styled in the same pixie cut she's worn for decades.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres' upload unfortunately ended in a lawn-mowing fail, with the beginning of the clip displaying the text "how it started" and concluding with "how it ended."

At first, the Finding Nemo voice actor seemed to have the hang of things while sitting on the piece of equipment and trimming the grass, however, the video ended with DeGeneres seeking help and having to push the lawn mower up a steep hill.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres life move uk countryside wife portia de rossi
Source: @ellendegeneres/Instagram

The former talk show host documented her troubles while mowing the lawn.

MORE ON:
Ellen DeGeneres

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres has faced a bit of backlash for ditching the United States in times of crisis.

On her latest Instagram post of herself mowing the lawn, a critic complained about DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi's decision while claiming it was unfair to everyday Americans who do not have the funds to up and leave their lives in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres life move uk countryside wife portia de rossi
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi refuse to live in the U.S. under the Trump administration.

Article continues below advertisement

"Why do you think that you should be congratulated for doing something the rest of us middle class people have to do is beyond me," someone snubbed of her landscaping efforts. "Welcome to real life, but I'm sure you paid someone else to cut it for you."

Meanwhile, a supporter stated: "You are alive and safe and livin' the life in the U.K., baby! And your sense of humor is in tact! Love it! Love youse guys! 'Keep on rockin' in the free world!'"

Article continues below advertisement
ellen degeneres life move uk countryside wife portia de rossi
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have been married since 2008.

Article continues below advertisement

DeGeneres' small landscaping mishap is just one silly obstacle she and her wife have had to overcome since leaving California and moving to the Cotswolds region of England.

The 67-year-old's move to the U.K. was confirmed by sources to TMZ just two weeks after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election last year.

At the time, the insider claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi purchased the home before votes were even counted after feeling "very disillusioned" by the idea of another Trump presidency and wanting to “get the h--- out" of America.

DeGeneres had high hopes for former Vice President Kamala Harris to beat Trump in the most recent race to the White House and endorsed the California native ahead of the election.

"There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president," she captioned a photo of the Democratic politician, who was later defeated by President Trump.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.