Blindsided: Greyson Chance Says 'Manipulative' Ellen DeGeneres 'Abandoned' Him

“The first part of my career, I owe a lot of thanks to her and to that team. But the reason why I’m here today talking about an album, I owe f**king nothing to her. Because I was the one that had to pull myself up. She was nowhere to be found," Chance explained.

This is not the first time someone has come out with less than kind stories about DeGeneres and the way she ran her show. As OK! previously reported, following the end of her 19-season-long talk show, staffers did not care to invite DeGeneres to her own wrap party.