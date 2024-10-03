Ellen DeGeneres, 66, Reveals Which 2 Cosmetic Procedures She Stopped Getting
Ellen DeGeneres revealed which cosmetic procedures she's ditched now that she's in her 60s.
“If I look older than when you saw me last, it’s because I’m older than when you saw me last,” the TV host joked. “And also I stopped doing Botox and filler.”
66-year-old DeGeneres addressed her appearance in her Netflix special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, which premiered on September 24.
The talk show host reflected on having cosmetic procedures in the past, admitting she did so “back when [she] didn’t care what other people thought of” her.
“I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me. I realize now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity," she continued.
DeGeneres went on to emphasize how pointless it is to obsess over her looks.
“Such a waste of time to worry about what others think of us. Just a waste of energy. We’re just guessing. We don’t know. It’s impossible to guess what people are thinking,” she said.
In her comedy special, the former Ellen DeGeneres Show host also opened up about her health struggles.
After undergoing what she described as a "stupid bone density test," DeGeneres was diagnosed with “full-on osteoporosis,” in 2021, with the comedian comparing herself to a “human sandcastle.”
“I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. … I could disintegrate in the shower,” she joked.
The executive producer, who also found out she has arthritis after suffering from “excruciating pain,” admitted, “It’s hard to be honest about aging and seem cool.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On the topic of her mental health, the TV star revealed that therapy helped her uncover both her OCD and ADHD diagnoses.
“I think I’m well-adjusted because I obsess on things, but then I don’t have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place,” she quipped. "So, it takes me all the way around to being well-adjusted, I think.”
The comedy star started therapy to deal with the “hatred” from fans following toxic workplace allegations in 2020.
“When you’re a public figure, you’re open to everyone’s interpretation,” DeGeneres said of the scandal. “But you know the truth, and that’s all that matters.”
In 2020, BuzzFeed News interviewed 36 former staff members from DeGeneres' namesake show, with numerous individuals confirming reports of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault.