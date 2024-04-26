Ellen DeGeneres Had Difficult Time Recovering From Talk Show's Toxic Workplace Scandal: 'It's Hard to Dance When You’re Crying'

The witty remark was in reference to the toxic workplace scandal that ultimately caused her talk show empire to crumble, with the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing in May 2022 — less than two years after July 2022 BuzzFeed News report exposed complaints from anonymous current and former staffers coming forward about their alleged mistreatment on set.

DeGeneres' former employers accused her of wrongfully penalizing workers for taking medical leave, sexual misconduct and racial microaggressions. Staffers said they lived in fear of retribution if they were to ever complain.