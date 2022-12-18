'Ellen' Producer Defends Countless Tributes To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Was Everyone's Friend'

Admitting the Dancing with the Stars alum had a "heavy burden" that nobody knew he was carrying prior to his tragic death by suicide, Lassner lamented that Boss "must have been so tired."

"But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him," he added. "So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame. The thing is that light still burns in us."

"Let’s try and share that light with the people we love. It’s really all we can do," concluded Lassner. "And that’s enough. It’s more than enough."