'Ellen' Producer Defends Countless Tributes To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'He Was Everyone's Friend'
Andy Lassner, a longtime producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, made it clear where he stands when it comes to Stephen "tWitch" Boss and the many tributes that continue to roll in on social media.
"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram message on Friday, December 16. "The thing is — it’s all true. It’s all real."
"Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves," he clarified. "They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was."
Lassner noted that Boss made everyone "feel like the most important person in the world" whether they were famous or not.
"He was everyone’s friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life," the executive producer continued. "And the thing is if you met him just once — you felt that feeling. That light. That’s why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him. He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer."
Admitting the Dancing with the Stars alum had a "heavy burden" that nobody knew he was carrying prior to his tragic death by suicide, Lassner lamented that Boss "must have been so tired."
"But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him," he added. "So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame. The thing is that light still burns in us."
"Let’s try and share that light with the people we love. It’s really all we can do," concluded Lassner. "And that’s enough. It’s more than enough."
Boss died by suicide at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., one day after leaving his home on foot and refusing to answer phone calls. His body was discovered on Tuesday, December 13, after he failed to check out of his room on time.