Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grandfather Reveals Last Conversation Before DJ's Tragic Passing
Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ grandfather revealed the last words the late dancer ever said to him before his shocking death. According to Eddy Boss, Stephen's final message before he took his own life on Tuesday, December 13, expressed nothing but love and gratitude.
“Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy shared of the exchange between himself and his grandson. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?”
'ELLEN' PRODUCER ANDY LASSNER PREACHED MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS PRIOR TO COLLEAGUE STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' SUICIDE: 'TALK TO SOMEONE'
The devoted family member explained how he was in constant contact with the executive producer in the days leading up to his passing, but he didn't suspect anything was wrong. “We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” Eddy, 84, noted. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”
His grandfather reflected on The Ellen DeGeneres Show star's legacy, highlighting the "light" he brought to everyone's lives. “We’re completely devastated right now,” Eddy declared.
“All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly, and we’re hurting tremendously," he continued.
STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS VOWED HE & WIFE ALLISON HOLKER WOULD OVERCOME ANY 'OBSTACLE' BEFORE TAKING HIS OWN LIFE
It was just a few days earlier that Stephen celebrated Eddy's birthday on Instagram. “Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you!” he shared in a Friday, December 9, Instagram post alongside a sweet photo of the two from years ago.
As OK! previously reported, the So You Think You Can Dance alum was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the bathroom of the Oak Tree Inn on the morning of Tuesday, December 13, after he suddenly left his home the night before and failed to answer any calls.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," confirmed his wife, Allison Holker, who shares daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6, with the late star.
Daily Mail spoke with Eddy Boss about his grandson's passing.