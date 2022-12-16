Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grandfather Reveals Last Conversation Before DJ's Tragic Passing

Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ grandfather revealed the last words the late dancer ever said to him before his shocking death. According to Eddy Boss, Stephen's final message before he took his own life on Tuesday, December 13, expressed nothing but love and gratitude.

“Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says, ‘I love you Dad-Dad,'” Eddy shared of the exchange between himself and his grandson. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?”